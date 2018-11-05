Sony's "Lost in Music" campaign returns with a tech and music pop-up experience in New York City

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation today announced the third installment of its brand campaign, "Lost in Music," which will feature an immersive pop-up space in New York City bringing together the very best in Sony technology and Sony Music artists. Kicking off November 15, the residency will host a weekly YouTube show, exclusive and intimate performances every week from various artists, along with the debut of an interactive song creation experience and a space to experience multi-dimensional audio technology.

Located at 201 Mulberry St. in New York City, "Lost in Music" will host intimate weekly performances from buzzworthy artists on the Sony Music roster, all taking place against the backdrop of the space's cutting-edge, tech-fueled design. Additional artists as well as ticketing information will be announced on https://twitter.com/Sony.

Fans worldwide will also be able to tune in to Sony's "Lost in Music" weekly online show where they can experience exclusive sets from Sony Music artists, along with information on the latest Sony technology, artist interviews and weekly music and tech news highlights. Each episode of the show will be available at www.sony.com/lostinmusic.

Attendees to Sony's "Lost in Music" pop-up space are also invited to create a truly personalized song as they move through the immersive experience. The experience analyzes the way each attendee moves and interacts with the cutting-edge technology throughout the space, combining it with the rhythm of their own heartbeat and adds musical components to create a unique, downloadable track.

Guests will also be able to try out Sony's latest multi-dimensional audio technology. This experience will enable visitors to be surrounded by music by being able to hear the audio from all directions. Additionally, guests will be able to get hands-on with the latest Sony products.

"Providing fans with a deeper connection to music through technology is the foundation of the 'Lost in Music' campaign," said Midori Tomita, VP in charge of Brand Communication, Sony Corporation. "Now in our third year, we have gone above and beyond in creating an experience that makes the connection even more engaging and collaborative to deliver an experience that will be exciting for attendees, viewers and artists alike. With the exclusive online shows to be distributed weekly, we aim to engage wider global audience and share how technology and music, when combined, can deliver the unique experience."

"I performed at the Lost in Music showcase at SXSW last year and it was one of the best venues at the festival. I can't wait to bring my fans out to experience the space and party with me at this year's pop up in Soho," said Harlem Born Rapper and one of the leaders of A$AP Mob, A$AP Ferg.

Sony's "Lost in Music" immersive pop-up experience will be open through February 10, 2019*. The campaign culminates with two nights of performances from some of Sony Music's hottest artists at New York City's Sony Hall. The lineup for the Sony Hall finale performances, taking place February 6 and 7, will be announced at a later date.

*Opens from Thursday to Sunday, 12pm - 10pm.

For more information and updates on Sony's "Lost in Music" campaign, visit www.sony.com/lostinmusic or watch the weekly show on https://www.youtube.com/user/sony .

About "Lost in Music" campaigns in previous years:

https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/News/Press/201712/17-117E/index.html

https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/News/Press/201702/17-018E/index.html

SOURCE Sony Corporation