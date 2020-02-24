Sony's New Flagship Xperia 1 II Smartphone Delivers the Complete Creative Entertainment Experience

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony today announced its new flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (Mark two). The new phone leverages even more of Sony's most innovative technologies, breaking new ground in smartphone camera capabilities and elevating the entertainment experience in a mobile device.

Capture the Decisive Moment with High-speed Shooting

Designed with Sony's Alpha industry-leading AF technology, the newly developed triple camera array with focal lengths of 16mm, 24mm and 70mm supports advanced photo technologies with outstanding ZEISS optics calibrated specifically for Xperia 1 II, as well as ZEISS T* coating, which contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections.

Utilizing technology developed for Alpha interchangeable lens cameras, Xperia 1 II offers continuous autofocus and auto-exposure that performs AF/AE3 calculations at 60 times per second4.

This enables the world's first1 AF / AE3 continuous tracking for high-speed shooting at a maximum of 20 fps2 which is especially useful for shooting moving subjects such as children or animals5 and fast-moving sports. Focus and follow the subject with high precision and capture decisive moments that you do not want to miss.

Furthermore, "Real-time Eye AF4," which locks focus on the subject's eye for stunning portrait shots, is now available for both humans and animals.

Xperia 1 II fast focus also works in low light conditions, delivering quality images in challenging circumstances thanks to four technologies working together:

dual-photo diode sensor 5

an autofocus system that covers approximately 70 percent of the sensor 6

the 3D iToF sensor 7

a new large 1/1.7" Exmor RS™ for mobile sensor, which is 1.5x more sensitive than the previous model, resulting in faster and more accurate AF in low light shooting.

Advanced Capture Modes for Photos, Videos and Movie Creation

The new Photography Pro function with technology from Alpha brings a user interface that is familiar to Alpha cameras, with manual controls to set ISO, shutter speed, burst mode, autofocus area, exposure control and more.

Cinematography Pro, powered by CineAlta, newly supports 2K 120fps 10-bit HDR cinematic high frame rate shooting8 and 21:9 4K HDR recording at 24/25/30/60fps9 to create cinematographic shooting experiences. Touch AF, Metered Manual controls for setting exposure, level meter and improved white balance settings offer more manual control, while the unique Intelligent wind filter technology from Sony reduces noise and wind interference for clear audio recording.

Immersive Entertainment

Whether users are listening to music or watching movies, the Xperia 1 II is finely tuned for an immaculate entertainment experience. Motion blur reduction technology is equivalent to that of a 90Hz display and reduces frame lag for a clearer image quality. It also features Dolby Atmos® sound, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, to deliver a multi-dimensional surround sound experience.

Drawing on Sony's expertise both in audio hardware and music entertainment, the Xperia 1 II has been engineered to deliver a truly authentic listening experience with the audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment.

The aural experience is taken even further with the world's first10 smartphone featuring 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding to optimize sound quality when listening to music on the global music and entertainment platform TIDAL11.

High-quality music can be enjoyed through true front stereo speakers using either wired headphones connected to the 3.5mm jack, or wireless headphones via Bluetooth. Significant audio tuning has reduced crosstalk to an imperceptible 20dB, which is over 90 percent lower than USB-C headphone connections.

In addition to featuring High-resolution Audio and High-resolution Wireless Audio12, Xperia 1 II introduces DSEE Ultimate. This new technology utilizes artificial intelligence to automatically improve audio frequency and bit rate in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio. It works with wired or wireless headphones, and with local or streaming music.

Built for Exceptional Gaming

The expansive 6.5-inch 21:9 4K HDR OLED screen takes mobile gaming to the next level by offering a wider field-of-view for user gameplay. True front stereo speakers, enhanced touch sensitivity, direct connection to PlayStation®4's DUALSHOCK®413 Wireless Controller, and motion blur reduction technology for smoother action, make gaming on Xperia more immersive than ever.

Supporting the gaming experience further, the Game Enhancer mode, which optimizes the game's processing performance on the device, has been improved with additional functionality on Xperia 1 II, such as "Competition Set," which pins a game to the screen and turns Xperia into a dedicated gaming device, making it ideal for competitive matches and Esports.

Enhanced Performance and Power Management

With the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform, Xperia 1 II empowers you to game, capture, cross-task and connect like never before with improved performance and 25 percent faster CPU and GPU performance than the previous model.

Smart and Powerful

Xperia 1 II is powered by a high-capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charge that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes14 and features Qi fast wireless charging for a fast battery boost while on the move. Sony continues to develop battery technologies to improve the lifespan and keep the battery healthier for longer, including AI-powered 'Battery Care' that adapts to your personal routine.

The Xperia 1 II comes with IP65/68 water resistance15 and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on both sides, making it sturdy as well as beautifully designed.

Xperia 1 II comes with Android™ 10 and will be available in the U.S. market in 2020. Xperia 1 II will be available for purchase unlocked from Sony authorized retailers and will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket and MetroPCS networks.

Development Announcement

Sony Announces 5G mmWave Compatible Device "Xperia PRO"

Sony also today announced plans to develop a 5G mmWave compatible Xperia PRO device designed for professional solutions, such as broadcast video production1. The device will include camera and display capabilities from Xperia 1 II, ensuring high-quality video viewing and photography.

Additionally, it will include Sony's unique 4-way antenna technology and low-permittivity materials, increasing the sensitivity of 360-degree omnidirectional communication in the 5G mmWave band, where it is difficult to maintain stable communication, and realizes data transmission and reception at ultra-high speed. In addition, Xperia PRO has a unique monitor function that displays the connection direction of 5G mmWave and data transmission/reception speed on the screen. Xperia PRO supports professional broadcast video transmission workflows by visualizing and confirming communication status.

Xperia PRO will also support an HDMI2 connection, which allows the device to be connected to virtually any camera with an HDMI output. While using the camera as a monitor for interchangeable lens DSLR cameras or professional camcorders, it is possible to transmit broadcast video data during shooting to a server or cloud via 5G connection.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, semiconductors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit http://www.sony.net

1 Effective with 24mm lens. This function can be taken with "Photography Pro". Effective when shutter speed is 1/60 second or faster. It may vary depending on the shooting environment.

2 Accurate focus may not be achieved with certain subjects in certain situations and this does not work with all types of animals.

3 Display ratios may vary based on content formatting.

4 360 Reality Audio requires a subscription to a compatible online music service, and third-party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply.

5 Dual Photo Diode available for 16mm and 24mm cameras.

6 Available on 24mm camera

7 Up to 5m distance. For videos 3D iToF sensor works for 70mm.

8 Video clip shot in 120fps high frame rate will be recorded and played back in slow motion. Slow motion effect varies depending on project FPS rate such as x2 x4 x4.8 x5.

9 Recording time restrictions apply. Quality of playback subject to platform and device screen capabilities.

10 Xperia 1 II features on-device 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding. Hardware decoding works with TIDAL. Third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market. Verified by Strategy Analytics' SpecTRAX Service against the current audio specifications for over 16,000 smartphones. Correct as of the 23rd February 2020.

† 360 Reality Audio requires a subscription to a compatible online music service, and third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply.

†† 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding works with TIDAL. Third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market.

11 Third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply. Service availability may vary by market.

12 High-resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless require compatible headset.

13 DUALSHOCK®4 and XD mount sold separately. Compatibility with game titles may vary.

14 Charges up to 50% in just 30 minutes (using 21W USB PD charger, accessory sold separately)

15 XPERIA 1 II is water resistant and protected against dust, so don't worry if you get caught in the rain or want to wash off dirt under a tap, but remember all ports and attached covers should be firmly closed. You should not put the device completely underwater; or expose it to seawater, salt water, chlorinated water or liquids such as drinks. Abuse and improper use of device will invalidate warranty. The device has been tested under Ingress Protection rating IP65/68. For more info, see https://support.sonymobile.com/global-en/dm/waterresistant/. Note the XPERIA 1 II has a capless USB port to connect and charge. The USB port needs to be completely dry before charging.

Development Announcement Sony Announces 5G mmWave Compatible Device "Xperia PRO" footnotes

(1) Supports multiple high frequency bands such as 28GHz. Also supports Sub6 (frequency bands below 6GHz).

(2) Micro HDMI (Type D)

