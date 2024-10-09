Soocas Unveils NEOS ll: The First 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush with Built-in Water Flosser

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soocas , a leading brand in oral care innovation, is proud to announce the launch of the NEOS II, a next-generation electric toothbrush that includes the cleaning power of a water flosser in one sleek, compact device. The Second Generation NEOS revolutionizes oral hygiene by integrating brushing and flossing into a single routine, making it easier, more efficient, and more convenient for users at home or on the go.

Soocas II 2-in-1 Electric Toothbrush with Built-in Water Flosser

Underpinning the NEOS II is Soocas' MultiClean philosophy, which redefines oral care by addressing the limitations of traditional brushing. Unlike conventional methods that only clean 60% of your teeth, MultiClean offers a complete solution by targeting both tooth surfaces and the gaps between them. This holistic approach ensures superior cleaning in a single, streamlined step. By integrating brushing and flossing, the NEOS II eliminates the need for multiple devices, making it easier and more efficient to achieve comprehensive oral hygiene every day.

The NEOS II features the smallest integrated pump on the market. Using advanced diaphragm technology, the device delivers powerful flossing with 124.3 PSI peak water pressure. Its hollow sonic motor utilizes the shaft to create water flow, allowing users to brush and floss simultaneously. This system targets difficult areas, delivering a deep clean with an ultra-fine 0.6mm water stream and high-frequency vibration—removing up to 35 times more stains than traditional manual toothbrushes. By effectively targeting difficult areas, the NEOS II helps prevent the common dental hygiene enemies–bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay.

Designed with personalization in mind, the NEOS II offers two modes—Deep Clean and Quick Floss—as well as three intensity levels to tailor the brushing experience to individual preferences. Equipped with a powerful 2600mAh battery, the NEOS II delivers up to 30 days of use on a single charge. The magnetic charging system ensures hassle-free recharging without bulky cords, making it ideal for travel and reducing bathroom clutter. Compact and travel-friendly, it's available in Pearl White or Dark Violet, offering exceptional performance and elegant style for any bathroom or on-the-go use.

Soocas is committed to sustainability, and the NEOS II reflects this through its environmentally friendly packaging. The device is packaged in 100% biodegradable material made from sugarcane bagasse, reducing waste and supporting a greener future. Soocas continues to push for even more eco-conscious solutions in product development and packaging.

The NEOS ll represents a major step forward in oral care, allowing users to complete a full cleaning routine in one seamless process. By combining advanced technology, user-friendly features, and an eco-conscious design, the NEOS ll is well positioned to transform the daily oral care routines of millions worldwide.

About Soocas

Founded in 2015, Soocas is an innovative brand dedicated to advancing oral care through cutting-edge technology and extensive research and development. With a focus on providing convenient, effective solutions for optimal oral hygiene, Soocas has earned over 320 technology patents and prestigious certifications, including FDA and CDCC approvals.

Website: soocas.com

