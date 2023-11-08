SOOFA HIRES OOH LEADER TOBY STUREK AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

News provided by

Soofa

08 Nov, 2023, 10:07 ET

Solar-powered outdoor advertising platform takes a strategic step forward as it welcomes a new CEO with 20 years of industry experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soofa, the pioneer of innovative solar-powered street-level digital media displays used for outdoor advertising and smart city communication, has announced Toby Sturek as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead the expansion of its out-of-home (OOH) offering in cities across the United States.

Sturek brings over 20-years of leadership in the OOH media industry and a proven track record of growing companies, sales teams, and revenues at industry-leading organizations. He most recently served as the President of Branded Cities, a premier out-of-home advertising company with a large premier digital and static footprint across North America. Previously, Sturek held executive roles during his 16-year tenure at Clear Channel Outdoor, solidifying his deep industry knowledge and showcasing his exceptional leadership abilities.

"I'm thrilled to lead the growing team at Soofa as we pursue our mission to transform every city into a smart, social, and sustainable environment," said Sturek. "With my extensive background in the out-of-home industry combined with Soofa's unique platform, we'll soon help more cities engage with their constituents and help more brands in reshaping their outdoor advertising strategies on their journey towards achieving Zero Carbon goals."

"Toby's arrival comes at an exciting time of growth and innovation at Soofa," said Lindsay Gardner, exiting interim Chief Executive Officer and a member of Soofa's Board of Directors. "Our footprint of Zero Carbon digital kiosks continues to expand into new markets and we're deepening our partnerships with leading advertisers, among them top wireless, entertainment and sports betting brands. Soofa's talented and committed team is eager to see this company scale to new heights under Toby's leadership, becoming a major player in the OOH space."

"Soofa's eight-foot tall solar-powered digital kiosks offer multiple ways for brands to reach their audience on hundreds of Soofa signs across the country," added Jeff Binder, Soofa's Executive Chairman. "Toby has a growing arsenal of benefits to offer cities and brands, including digital e-ink screens that 'pop' even in direct sunlight, beautiful full-color vinyl wraps on all sides, and the easiest OOH installation path anywhere in the world."

"The sustainable technology that powers Soofa signs is a game changer for the industry," added Sturek. "Advertisers not only witness a reduction in their carbon footprint but also gain a more profound comprehension, of their campaign's performance within the conventional OOH landscape, where obtaining the necessary metrics to measure ROI have been hard to come by. Soofa signs represent a truly unique and unparalleled proposition in today's market."

Soofa is the ultimate outdoor advertising and smart city communication platform. More than 60 cities across 21 states embrace Soofa's eight-foot tall solar-powered digital kiosks, providing a variety of ways for both cities and advertisers to reach their constituents and target audience while protecting our planet.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Soofa
Kiel Hauck, Senior Director of Marketing
+1.617.297.7579
[email protected] 

SOURCE Soofa

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.