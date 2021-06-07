Soom Foods Launches New Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soom Foods, a premium tahini brand, has launched its brand-new Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini. The spread has the amazing taste and nutritional benefits that Soom Foods is renowned for. With the introduction of the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini on June 7, Soom Foods is looking forward to people across the country enjoying the new tahini. The new tahini flavor will be available on June 7, 2021, at Soom Foods, Milkstreet, Amazon, and various retail chains and digital outlets.

Soom Foods

The new Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini is creamy sesame tahini, blended with premium cocoa powder and a touch of sugar for just the right amount of sweetness. The subtle crunch from sea salt offers the perfect blend of salty and sweet we all crave. Slather on toast, use in your favorite smoothie recipe, generously top cakes and cupcakes, or eat out of the jar with the biggest spoon you can find. The new tahini spread has less than half the sugar compared to the leading chocolate spread. It is composed of nutrient-dense sesame seeds sourced from Ethiopia. The deep, rich chocolate flavors are perfectly supplemented by the subtle sea salt crunch. Along with the nutrient benefits of sesame, the tahini spread is naturally nut-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and kosher. The Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini contains numerous healthy fats, protein, iron, and calcium.

Amy Zitelman, the co-founder and CEO of Soom Foods, is excited with the introduction of the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini to accompany the amazing line of Soom Foods' products. The mother of two, innovative entrepreneur, and inspirational female business leader has been featured on the Food and Beverage category of Forbes 30 under 30 class of 2018, and is the author of The Tahini Table, Go Beyond Hummus with 100 Recipes for Every Meal and in Between. Amy's goal of creating healthy, nutritional tahini options that have unbelievable taste has always been her aspiration, and the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini is a perfect reflection of her goal. Amy Zitelman's business acumen has allowed Soom Foods to grow as a business that provides amazing products with integrity and care.

Soom Foods' new Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini is the perfect option for tahini-lovers, as well as those who have never tried tahini before. The amazing taste and nutritional benefits are the hallmarks of Soom Foods.

Amy Zitelman, co-founder and CEO of Soom Foods is proud and excited to announce the full launch of the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini, and looks forward to everyone having the opportunity to enjoy their new, amazing product. The launch of the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini is an exciting addition to the Soom Foods tahini line, and will be available online and in stores.

Donald Schmidt

Publicity For Good

[email protected]

Related Images

dark-chocolate-sea-salt-sweet.jpg

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Sweet Tahini

SOURCE Soom Foods