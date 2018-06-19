Soom Foundation to Co-host the 2018 World Blockchain Technology Forum, Opening on June 22 in Beijing

Event: 2018 World Blockchain Technology Forum

(co-located with the 2018 World Convention of Small and Medium Enterprises) Co-organizers: Soom Foundation

China Association for Small & Medium Commercial Enterprises Venue: Beijing Yanxi Lake International Convention Exhibition Center Date: June 22 - June 24, 2018

The 2018 World Blockchain Technology Forum will be held from June 22-24. The 3-day event is co-organized by Soom Foundation (Representative: Park, Ki-up), the first company in the world that commercializes the 4th blockchain technology based payment solution, and China Association for Small & Medium Commercial Enterprises (CASME).

The "2018 World Blockchain Technology Forum" is a new forum co-located with the "World Convention of Small and Medium Enterprises", an international event that is held every year in China to promote exchanges between Chinese SMEs and global SMEs.

Reflecting the worldwide interest on blockchain, the forum will play host to discussions on the future of blockchain with experts, lawyers and business leaders gathering at the Beijing Yanxi Lake International Convention Exhibition Center, the venue for the G20 Summit. It is a rare opportunity where leaders get together to form an alliance that can foster technological collaboration and innovation that can grow together with small and medium companies.

At the 2018 World Blockchain Technology Forum, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Liberia, Wilson K. Tarpeh; former Italian Prime Minister, Massimo D'Alema; Chairman of China Small and Medium Business Association, Wang Min Wang; and Chairman of Japan Small and Medium Business Association, Yutaka Kitamura, will give congratulatory speeches. In addition, Professor Kwon Dae-jung of Kyunghee University, President of Korean Blockchain Industry Association and Korea Blockchain Industry Promotion Association (KBIPA) will provide information sessions on regulations, implications and case studies on blockchain. Followed by short lectures, Baker McKenzie, Australian lawyer of Bill Pugle, and Park Jong-Bae from Pacific Law Firm will be giving legal advices on the blockchain industry.

Ki Eob Park, president of Soom Foundation, said, "There will be in-depth discussion on core blockchain technologies among policy makers and business leaders. I am expecting this forum to be a great opportunity for introducing new blockchain technologies and let participants explore possibilities of convergence among blockchain technologies and other current industries."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soom-foundation-to-co-host-the-2018-world-blockchain-technology-forum-opening-on-june-22-in-beijing-300668362.html

SOURCE Soom Foundation