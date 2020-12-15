Soon to be a New York Time's Bestseller New Book Release; 'Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE' Available Now on Amazon

A Modern Day Matrix, true story of self-discovery, death, forgiveness, acceptance and healing. After reading this you will want to DRINK from the cup of "pure consciousness." One reader said it's story of where Apocalypto meets Fifty Shades of Grey. This adventure is an exploration into the iconoclastic life of one of this century's most fascinating American characters, C.W. Männe. Inspired by C.W.'s true life exploits in the jungles of Central and South America, and his adoption by the native peoples there. A timeless literary masterpiece. Excerpts from the this fascinating and intoxicating true story can be found at www.cwbinge.com along with audio content found at Soundcloud and a video teaser at YouTube . There is also additional content on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

It is important to note that proceeds from all sales will be donated to help save the Amazon and its native peoples, along with the authors donating 1,000 books to libraries worldwide.

