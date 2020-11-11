Soon-to-Open Esmé Miami Beach Hotel Announces Food and Beverage Venues

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality announced today their food and beverage programming in collaboration with revered Miami operators Lost Boy & Co., for their boutique hotel Esmé Miami Beach set to debut March 2021.

The creation of El Salón, Bar Pintxo, and The Roof at Esmé gives rise to three dynamic outlets in the 145- room hotel that blends Miami sensibilities with a splash of timeless swagger. Each distinguished concept was born from a collaboration of lauded industry leaders behind a multitude of highly acclaimed hospitality projects spanning New York City to South Florida.

James Stuart, Director of Infinity Hospitality, delivers years of experience developing and curating some of New York City's most distinguished boutique hotel operations – including hotspots like Gemma and The Lobby Bar at The Bowery Hotel, as well the Ballroom at The Jane Hotel to name a few – with a distinctive style that melds classic hospitality with an elevated, original approach.

"We're delighted to announce our collaboration with the Lost Boy team to create three very distinct food and beverage venues that will highlight the spirit of Esmé, while bringing back the energy of the original Spanish Village on Española Way," Stuart said.

Miami-based Lost Boy & Co. co-founder Chris Hudnall spearheaded the conception process for the programming for Esmé. He brings over a decade of leadership building and operating some of Miami's most well-known food and beverage concepts like his eponymous bar Lost Boy Dry Goods, as well as Soho Beach House in his former role as national bar director for Soho House. Chris has also worked with Casa Faena and the Mandolin Group.

"Our main focus was to create a sensory journey, and we asked ourselves how we would want to spend a day eating and drinking at Esmé. Through a great collaborative effort, we're excited to deliver a unique and meaningful experience that our guests will love," said Chris Hudnall.

The heartbeat of Esmé will be El Salón, located in the Esmé Village along the main paseo that connects the property's historic buildings. The lounge will serve an inspired menu of Miami's most iconic dishes, from arepas to empanadas to chicharron, all highlighting the Latin diversity of the Magic City. In the evening, the space will transform into an elegant cocktail bar, where guests can enjoy drinks featuring El Salón's exclusive proprietary spirit blends that elevate classic cocktails with a precision not yet seen in the bar world to date.

A short walk down the paseo, guests will find Bar Pintxo, a modern interpretation of a Spanish pintxo bar. Pintxo means "spike" or "skewer" and this bar will offer a rotating array of snacks on sticks to be enjoyed with Spanish beer and wine. Casual and fun, the bodega-style concept will serve bites such as Pulpo Pinchose (octopus with smoked paprika) and Gilda (anchovy, pickled pepper and olive) alongside Estrella Damm beer, fizzy Txakoli wines, and Basque Cider served with its traditional theatrical pouring style. This exciting new space will also feature weekly activations of local artists, musicians and chef take-overs.

The Roof at Esmé is a series of roof decks that feature a bar and restaurant, a pool, cabanas, and a wellness space. In the daytime, guests may take a yoga class, enjoy cold-pressed juices, or lounge by the pool sampling a selection of hand-crafted Sangrias like the Rioja Blanco (white peach, elderflower, and ginger) or Cava Brut (kiwi, raspberry, spearmint, calvados). An all-day menu of healthy and nutritious bowls, salads and sandwiches will be offered, and at night, The Roof will be the quintessential spot for revelry where guests can enjoy large format cocktails called Spirited Jugs of reimagined classics like the French 75 and Sparkling Paloma.

Esmé Miami Beach is located at 1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, please visit www.esmehotel.com .

