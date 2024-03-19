SOONA ACQUIRES GEN AI STARTUP MOKKER.AI

The startup provides innovative product photography combining real images with generative AI scenes and props

DENVER, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- soona announced the acquisition of Zerolens GmbH and their generative AI product, Mokker.ai, this week. The acquisition brings powerful generative AI tools for product photography into soona's software to combine the creativity of existing visual assets with AI props and backgrounds via a digital canvas in the browser.

Today, soona will make the tool available to all customers in their platform on a trial basis with upgraded team and unlimited generation options available via subscription.

Since its founding in 2019, soona has pioneered the visual layer of commerce. This acquisition will add to that powerful suite and bring a new creative generation experience to the market that has a hugely practical application: product photography.

Founded by Lukas Fechtig, Nik Redl and Mirko Vodegel in 2019, Mokker is a generative AI platform used by over 350,000 brands. The team - with employees around the world - will join soona as part of the transaction and develop more AI products focused on the future of content creation for brands.

Mokker's approach of combining existing product imagery with dynamic AI scenes is unrivaled in the space. Unlike existing image generation products which are simply image editors or flat image generators, the product allows for a dynamic creative process. A user can take existing photography and create net new assets via a creative canvas where they can play with things like background, props, furniture, lighting and even mood. By removing the friction of text based prompting and providing a visual user interface, the user can simply drag and drop the visuals they want to generate.

"This partnership is about bringing together a new vision for AI," said Liz Giorgi, co-founder and CEO of soona. "Instead of using AI to replace our creative processes, we envision a future where human creativity and AI creativity are seamlessly integrated together to give brands endless opportunities to express their visual story."

"We are looking forward to advancing a vision of the future where Generative AI grows beyond prompt based creativity and expands into the visual medium that so many creative people are already familiar with," said Nik Redl, co-founder and CEO of Mokker.ai. "Together with soona, we look forward to leading the way to a more visually intuitive AI future."

soona and Mokker will host an AI demo day of their integration and new AI features on April 18, 2024. Interested attendees should RSVP for the live event at LINK.

Mokker.ai customers will continue to have access to their accounts at Mokker.ai. soona customers can now add the AI studio to their account starting at just $13/month.

soona was founded in 2019 by Liz Giorgi and Hayley Anderson to help e-commerce brands take affordable pictures of their products. Today, soona gives brands an all-in-one platform to make, manage and measure their creative for whatever they sell and wherever they sell. With a suite of apps and integrations, soona supports more than 20,000 brands with their creative and enables billions of dollars in sales annually. Learn more at soona.co/mokker.

