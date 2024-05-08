soona adds co-founder of Klaviyo and co-founder of Havenly as independent board members

Ed Hallen, the CPO and Co-Founder of Klaviyo and Lee Mayer, the CEO and Co-Founder of Havenly joined the board in Q2 of 2024.

DENVER, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- soona, the leading platform for content creation in commerce, announced today that Ed Hallen and Lee Mayer have joined the Board of Directors as their first independent members.

"We're honored to welcome Ed and Lee, some of the best minds in commerce, to the board," said Liz Giorgi, co-founder and CEO of soona. "Their experience is invaluable and we look forward to applying their learnings as we grow soona."

Ed Hallen, CPO and Co-Founder of Klaviyo Lee Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Havenly

Hallen co-founded Klaviyo in 2012 with Andrew Bialecki to power digital relationships and make it easy for B2C businesses to transform their data into more valuable customer experiences across every touchpoint – from email and SMS to the web and reviews. More than 143,000 businesses rely on Klaviyo to grow their revenue faster and more efficiently. In 2023, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. Hallen's experience building an essential platform in the e-commerce stack represents a massive opportunity for soona.

Mayer co-founded Havenly in 2014 to make interior design accessible to a direct to consumer audience. Since its founding, Havenly has moved seamlessly from a marketplace for interior design services to a complete home goods commerce brand with their acquisitions of Interior Define , The Inside and The Citizenry .

"It's an honor to join the board of soona, a company I see as incredibly well positioned to more fully own content for e-commerce brands," said Hallen. "From the moment I met Liz and Hayley, I was struck by their hustle and drive, and I look forward to collaborating with them to help bring soona to the next level."

"I've watched soona both as an angel investor and a customer, and I've been really excited to see them grow into a powerful enablement brand in e-commerce," said Mayer. "Joining the board to add insights in their next stage of growth is an honor."

About soona

soona is the content company for e-commerce brands. The platform gives brands one place to make, manage, and measure their creative. With a suite of apps and integrations, soona supports more than 20,000 brands and generates millions of images annually through their marketplace, AI tools and digital asset management tech.

Contact:

Kendra Evans

[email protected]

SOURCE soona