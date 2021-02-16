Sooner Station and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Oklahoma Announce Collaboration for University North Park

"We are thrilled to be active partners in this collaboration with Sooner Station," said Chris Elliott, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the OU College of Professional and Continuing Studies. "One of our core values is to enhance inclusivity among our learning community. Expanding course offerings to Sooner Station invites both the residents living there, as well as others in the community, to benefit from lifelong learning."

Elliott confirmed that OLLI courses at Sooner Station will also be available to OLLI members in the area age 50 and older. OLLI courses are noncredit classes that focus on a range of topics, including politics, religious studies, world history, current events, discussion groups and other topics of interest. The courses are offered in a variety of formats and lengths.

Situated on the north side of the popular mixed-use development University North Park, Sooner Station will bring first-class senior living services to Norman and the surrounding areas. Sooner Station will offer 101 independent living, 64 assisted living and 24 memory care units and is scheduled to open in early 2022.

Nationally recognized Integral Senior Living (ISL) will manage Sooner Station. ISL will oversee all programs and services, including resident care, valet services, fine dining, a bistro and sports bar, an education center, a salon and spa, multiple activities venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club rooms, a theater, a meditation garden and an interconnected courtyard pool with al fresco dining.

Collette Gray, president and chief executive officer of Integral Senior Living, sees the partnership as cutting edge in the senior living industry.

"We make every effort to illustrate ways in which seniors who move to an independent living or assisted living community view that move as a life-enhancing choice," Gray said. "Through our on-site OLLI courses, our current and future residents will have access to unlimited educational opportunities right at their own doorsteps."

To learn more about the variety of courses OLLI at OU is currently offering, call (405) 325-3488 or visit pacs.ou.edu/olli. For more information about Sooner Station at University North Park, call (214) 443-8300.

About Sooner Station at University North Park

Situated on the north side of the popular mixed-use development University North Park, the 189-unit Sooner Station will bring first-class senior living services to Norman and the surrounding areas. Scheduled to open in early 2022, Sooner Station will be managed by nationally recognized Integral Senior Living (ISL), which will oversee all programs and services. ISL is dedicated to the development and operation of senior living communities that create an empowering environment that offers autonomy and personal growth for seniors.

Sooner Station represents a joint venture between MedCore Partners, TNRG and ACRON USA. BOK Financial is financing the project. Pi Architects, a leading seniors housing design firm, provided architectural and engineering, interior design and landscape design services for the project, and Tulsa-based Cowen Construction is constructing the community.

About OLLI at OU

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Oklahoma is dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and personal growth of older adults through a variety of noncredit courses. Courses range from one-time offerings such as "Mornings with the Professor" to longer, more specific courses like "Senior Seminars" and are held at both the OU Norman Campus and the Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City.

OLLI at OU serves those individuals age 50+ who are curious about unique subjects and who love to learn. Our goal is to create an innovative learning environment that fosters learning through socialization of members and classroom discussion. For more information about OLLI at OU or how to become a member, call (405) 325-3488 or visit pacs.ou.edu/olli.

SOURCE MedCore Partners

Related Links

http://www.medcorepartners.com

