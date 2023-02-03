SOOS and Vanta Partner to Streamline Software Composition Analysis for Security Auditing

WINOOSKI, Vt., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SOOS is announcing a new partnership with Vanta to simplify the process of declaring software dependencies to meet global security, privacy, and regulatory standards.

Vanta helps companies scale security practices and automate compliance for the industry's most sought after standards - SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and other in-demand security and privacy frameworks.

SOOS's software composition analysis (SCA) tool seamlessly integrates with Vanta to provide a single pane of glass for access reviews required by many security frameworks. The SOOS platform delivers user information directly to the Vanta platform for a streamlined and efficient path to audit success, saving valuable time and trouble for security staff during access reviews, and reducing the possibility of human error.

"Vanta's user integration means your security staff no longer needs to manually review access for compliance–it's already done for you," explains Eric Allard, SOOS's CTO. "Reducing toil for staff should always be a prime consideration for critical but mundane tasks like access reviews. With Vanta, my team can generate an on-demand time stamped spreadsheet that shows SOOS users, permission levels, date added, and date deleted for all user accounts. Not only does this free up our team's time for more valuable tasks, it significantly reduces the risk of a mistake resulting in improper access being overlooked."

"Vulnerability management plays a significant role in an organization's security posture," says Josh Jones, Head of Corporate and Business Development for Vanta. "Vanta and SOOS share the belief that monitoring security doesn't need to be daunting or complicated. By partnering together, we're working to make that process simpler for our customers."

"SOOS's mission is to break down the barriers to software security, so everyone has the tools they need to identify and remediate vulnerabilities," Allard added. "We are excited to offer this integration to simplify and automate security for Vanta's thousands of users, worldwide."

Vanta is the latest in a series of recent high-profile partnerships for SOOS. In recent months, SOOS has announced relationships with CircleCI, Digital Ocean, RKVST, and more to simplify the software security process and reach new customers.

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to democratize software security. Founded in 2020, SOOS makes it easy to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration.

SOURCE SOOS