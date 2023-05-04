SOOS is G2's Top Rated Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Tool

WINOOSKI, Vt., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the most trusted software marketplace, has announced its Spring 2023 awards for the Software Composition Analysis category. SOOS won more awards in this category than all of its competitors combined and ranked as customers' top choice in ten categories:

Ease of Setup

Ease of Use

Ease of Admin

Integration

Remediation Suggestions

Thorough Detection

Continuous Monitoring

Transparency

Quality of Support

Good Partner in doing business

Additionally, SOOS placed high in several other categories including Meets Requirements, Likelihood to Recommend, Price and User Satisfaction.

G2 is used by more than 80 million people annually—including employees at all of the Fortune 500—to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"We are very excited to have such a great first showing in these reports," said Tim Kenney, President and COO, SOOS. "I want to recognize our team's hard work in creating software security that's easy to use, set up and maintain, while making software security accessible to teams of all sizes."

To read or write a review, visit the SOOS review page on G2.

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to democratize software security. Founded in 2020, SOOS makes it easy to identify and remediate open source vulnerabilities, with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration. Peace of mind, without the hassle, means safer software for everyone.

SOURCE SOOS