SOOS Launches Innovative Partner Program for MSSPs to Boost Clients' SBOM Compliance and Application Security

WINOOSKI, Vt., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOOS, a leading provider of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management solutions , is announcing the launch of a comprehensive partner program tailored for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Partners (MCCPs).

This program empowers MCCPs/MSSPs to integrate SOOS' SBOM Manager and DevSecOps tools for vulnerability scanning and license management into their service offerings, enabling clients to meet governmental compliance requirements and enhance application security infrastructure.

"SOOS has created the largest library of SBOMs in the industry, providing over 56 million SBOMs," said SOOS CEO, Richard Tarrant. "We also offer SOOS Software Composition Analysis (SCA) , providing vulnerability analysis, license management, and supply chain security for client development teams, and SOOS Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) , an unlimited web application and API scanner for vulnerabilities."

In G2 Spring 2023 User Reviews, SOOS placed #1 in 8 categories for SCA, including Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, and Most Implementable, winning more awards than all competitors combined.

Key benefits of the SOOS.IO MSSP program include:

MSSP/MCCP partners have access to the powerful SBOM Manager, which automates the generation, management, and sharing of SBOMs in compliance with governmental regulations. SOOS is the leader in SBOM validation and augmentation. Access to SOOS DevSecOps tools: MSSP partners have access to Software Composition Analysis and DAST tooling for supply chain vulnerability detection, license management and governance.

Sales Enablement and Engagement Education: Partners receive sales training and resources, equipping them to promote SOOS solutions to their clients.

Onboarding Support: MSSP partners benefit from services to set up new platforms and assist with onboarding customers, ensuring an efficient implementation.

Custom Pricing Models: The program offers flexible pricing options to accommodate budgets of MSSP partners and their clients.

Partners can incorporate the company's innovative SBOM management solutions and security tools into their managed security services suite, helping clients protect against threats at any stage of development and post deployment.

MSSP partners will be in good company, joining esteemed partners like Vanta, Secure Frame, CircleCI, and Digital Ocean, who are already offering SOOS' developer security and SBOM compliance solutions. Visit https://soos.io for more information.

About SOOS

SOOS is on a mission to democratize software security. SOOS makes it easy to manage SBOMs, secure your open source supply chain, and test applications for vulnerabilities with a straightforward pricing model and easy workflow integration.

