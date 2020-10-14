Soothe Appoints New CTO and SVP of Operations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soothe ( www.soothe.com ), the world's leading on-demand wellness platform, announces the appointment of Carl Trudel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Hao Meng as Senior Vice President of Operations. Trudel and Meng will report to CEO, John Ellis, and will help drive technical innovation and growth as Soothe expands its offerings and markets around the world.

"It's so important that we have the right team in place as we embark on the next phase of growth at Soothe. Demand is now stronger than ever as people see Soothe as the safer and more convenient alternative to retail," said John Ellis, Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled to have Carl and Hao join our executive team, and I know their combined experience, passion for innovation, and leadership will help us accelerate our growth into new services and markets."

Carl joins Soothe as Chief Technology Officer, bringing over two decades of technology leadership in mobile, commerce, and machine learning/AI. He has held previous CTO roles at Kantar, Instantly, and Beachmint, as well as executive engineering roles at Live Nation/Ticketmaster and Taleo. Carl brings a passion for creating innovative products, building world-class teams, and solving complex problems with data-driven solutions.

Hao joins Soothe's leadership team as Senior Vice President of Operations. Hao most recently was a General Manager at Lyft, where she led growth and operations for Lyft's Southern California region. Prior to Lyft, Hao was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group, advising mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies on growth and operational strategy. Hao brings more than a decade of business leadership experience and a passion for leading and developing high-growth teams.

Soothe is the world's leading on-demand wellness platform, letting users connect with professionals to schedule a same-day service in the privacy of their home. It also offers workplace wellness services through its corporate wellness program, [email protected] Soothe currently operates in 73 markets across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

