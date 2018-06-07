Soozy's Closes on $2.5 Million in Seed Capital From BIGR Ventures and AccelFoods

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Soozy's, a manufacturer of affordable gluten-free, paleo and non-GMO baked goods made with nutrient dense ingredients and unique flavor profiles, announced that it has closed on $2.5 million of seed capital led by BIGR Ventures and AccelFoods. Pioneering a new frontier in the grain-free category, Soozy's launched in the fall of 2017 and has gained traction with their line of high-quality baked goods that deliver the same taste profile, texture and appeal of conventional products, while also providing all of the health benefits by eliminating grains, gluten, dairy, peanuts and soy.

Soozy's was created by Susan Chen and Mason Sexton, who are on a quest to create an alternative to the existing gluten-free baked goods category, which often has unappealing taste and weak nutritional profiles. All of the company's products are Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no gums, fillers, refined sugars or additives. Soozy's is currently in 500 stores across Texas, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including H-E-B and Wegmans.

"We founded Soozy's on the belief that consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice delicious-tasting treats when leading a healthy grain-free, gluten-free lifestyle," said Chen. "Mason and I are delighted to be partnering with BIGR and AccelFoods as we continue to grow, not just as a 'better-for-you' brand, but a truly 'best-for-you' baked goods company."

BIGR Ventures, founded by industry veterans Carole Buyers, Bill Weiland and Duane Primozich, is a growth equity fund providing value-added, strategic partnership and capital to promising early-stage natural and organic products. With the seed round, Carole Buyers, managing partner of BIGR, will join the company's board of directors.

AccelFoods, founded by Jordan Gaspar and Lauren Jupiter, is an investment fund that invests in innovative, high-growth packaged food and beverage companies. With over 34 companies in their existing portfolio, AccelFoods partners with high-quality management teams and challengers to grow the next generation of enduring brands.

"Nearly a decade ago, I had a front-row seat to the emergence of the gluten-free category and led the acquisitions of the number one and number two brands in the market at that time. We see the opportunity in grain-free today as very similar to gluten-free 10 years ago. Soozy's is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on this emerging market," said Buyers.

"True partnership is built when there is an alignment and trust established amongst management teams and their investors. Having developed an extremely close relationship with the management team of Soozy's, backing this company to pioneer an emergent category was an easy decision, as we have strong confidence in their ability to execute on shelf," said Gaspar. "We could not be prouder to partner with the BIGR team as we support Susan and Mason as they build Soozy's to become a market leader in bringing grain-free to the masses."

ABOUT SOOZY'S

Soozy's mission is to make the best-tasting baked goods with the cleanest of ingredients. Launched in September 2017, Soozy's delivers best-in-class products without cutting corners with preservatives or processing. All of the company's products contain only whole, natural foods and are lovingly made without gluten, grains, GMOs, dairy, peanuts, artificial additives, gums or fillers. Soozy's is proudly Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo and Non-GMO Project Verified.

ABOUT BIGR VENTURES

Founded by proven industry veterans Carole Buyers, Duane Primozich and Bill Weiland in December 2015, BIGR Ventures is a growth equity fund providing value-added, strategic partnership and capital to promising early-stage natural and organic products. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and boasting more than 70 years of combined natural product experience between its founders, BIGR Ventures leverages unparalleled industry relationships and experience to maximize the potential of promising young companies.

ABOUT ACCELFOODS

AccelFoods is an early-stage venture fund investing in high-growth packaged food and beverage companies to bring unique products and go-to-market strategies to consumers. AccelFoods partners with founders to scale their businesses smartly and quickly, and connect the dots within the broader food and beverage ecosystem. With nearly $40 million under management, AccelFoods is on the hunt for challengers who will create the next generation of enduring brands.

