S+OP Consulting Group Launches to Drive Profitable, Efficient Growth using 'Metrics that Matter' for Growth companies looking to scale, and levels up with the addition of a new Managing Partner, Eric Goldwater.

Eric was VP Finance at Applied Predictive Technologies (acquired by MasterCard), and then he has held the position of CFO at SKDKnickerbocker, CFO and COO of Introhive, and then CFO of Resilinc, most recently. As CFO and COO, Eric has built and influenced the corporate strategy and has aligned the operations of the company to achieve company goals. We are pleased to have Eric join as a new Managing Partner!

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S+OP Consulting Group proudly announces its official launch, led by Managing Partners Eric Goldwater and Curtis Hamilton. Specializing in Revenue Operations-as-a-Service (ROaaS), the firm partners with private equity & venture capital firms and their portfolio companies in the $10M-$100M ARR range. S+OP helps companies achieve profitable, efficient growth by building out the company's data foundation, and using the 'Metrics that Matter' to align operations with company strategy.

"Our focus is on delivering measurable, sustainable outcomes that not only drive operational efficiency but also create long-term value for our clients," said Eric Goldwater , Managing Partner.

By strategically aligning revenue operations, technology, and data-driven insights, S+OP Consulting empowers leadership teams to scale smarter, optimizing profitability and long-term value creation.

"We have over 4 decades of experience scaling high growth businesses. Much of our experience is working inside private-equity-backed companies, which values efficient growth; and we believe that more companies should operate in the same way. Our strategies have consistently delivered measurable results for our clients." Said Curtis Hamilton , Managing Partner.

WEBSITE:

S+OP Consulting Group: S+OP CONSULTING | Rev OPS

ABOUT S+OP CONSULTING GROUP:

S+OP Consulting Group works with PE and VC backed companies ($10M to $100M ARR) looking to scale. They focus on accelerating growth for high-potential teams with a blend of strategic guidance and tactical execution. Our team drives company progress from comprehensive data analysis to high-level executive strategy, ensuring profitable, efficient growth.

SOURCE S+OP Consulting Group