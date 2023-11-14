SOP Synergy 2023 - Writing Effective Standard Operating Procedures - 2 Day Virtual Training Seminar

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SOP Synergy 2023 - Writing Effective Standard Operating Procedures Seminar" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) play a pivotal role in shaping the daily routines of pharmaceutical professionals. SOPs are not just documents; they're your commitment to regulatory agencies. Join our seminar to demystify the art of crafting SOP's that strike the perfect balance between detail and clarity. Gain insights into how well-structured SOP's can elevate training and job performance while avoiding the pitfalls of poorly articulated procedures.

At SOP Synergy 2023, we'll equip you with the tools of process excellence and guide you in collaborating effectively with SOP process owners and authors. Learn to harness the synergy between documentation and training, elevating both SOP's and training quality.

Unearth the profound connection between SOP's, training curricula, and employee qualifications. This seminar goes beyond the basics, delving into technical writing, enforcing SOP's according to regulatory requirements and GDP, and SOPs for human error reduction. We'll demonstrate how to seamlessly integrate these critical elements into your training curricula, providing undeniable proof to internal auditors and regulatory bodies that your team is not just competent but excels in their roles.

Join SOP Synergy 2023 now where SOPs are not mere regulations but the backbone of your operational excellence. With four expert presenters leading the way, this seminar is your opportunity to chart a course toward industry-leading compliance, productivity, and success.

Agenda

Day 1

  • Relationship Between SOP's and Training Curricula - MICHAEL ESPOSITO
  • Technical Writing - Rules, Preparation and Process - CHARLES H. PAUL

Day 2

  • Enforcing SOP's as per Regulatory Requirements and GDP - KELLY THOMAS
  • Technical Writing - Rules, Preparation and Process - DR. GINETTE COLLAZO

