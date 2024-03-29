Sope Creek Capital Leads Recapitalization to Support Commercial Truck and Trailer Part's Growth

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sope Creek Capital, a transportation and logistics focused family office, announced the recapitalization of Commercial Truck and Trailer Parts and M&R Manufacturing and Supply (the "Company"), a national distributor of aftermarket parts for the U.S. heavy-duty truck industry and manufacturer of intermodal chassis.

Based outside of Dallas, Texas, the Company and its team has been servicing regional and national fleet, repair center, manufacturing and distribution customers for over 20 years, offering a broad selection of OEM and aftermarket truck & trailer parts across 350+ brands, including its own private label offering.

Jason Reeher, President of the Company, commented, "Over the past four years we have experienced tremendous growth by developing our sourcing capabilities and product offering while operating with a relentless focus on customer satisfaction through exceptional service. We are excited to partner with Sope Creek and believe that its internal capabilities and experience in scaling nationwide enterprises will help accelerate our growth trajectory in a meaningful way and expand our offerings for our current and future customers."

"CTTP represents a strong fit with Sope Creek's focus on transportation and logistics, we believe that our experience and network within the space coupled with the Company's commitment to customer service lays the groundwork for a fruitful partnership," said Joe Petosa, Partner at Sope Creek Capital. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Jason and his team as we embark on this journey with CTTP – by embracing digital transformation while maintaining the exceptional service quality that CTTP customers have come to expect, we will build a leading player in the commercial truck parts distribution space."

Kevin Nolan, Founder of Sope Creek Capital, commented, "I've always prided myself on being able to identify hardworking and dedicated entrepreneurs with the desire to succeed – and Jason Reeher is a prime example of that. I believe that in partnership with Jason and his team we can, together, build another market leading service provider within the broader transportation and logistics space to join Nolan Transportation Group, OTR Solutions, and Marquee Insurance Group, amongst others. The future is bright for Commercial Truck and Trailer Parts."

Financing for the transaction was provided by Plexus Capital and Georgia Banking Company.

About Commercial Truck and Trailer Parts

Originally formed in 2003 and reincorporated in 2019, the Company has a long track record of distributing truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. CTTP carries over 350+ nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries including intermodal, freight and shipping, distribution, leasing services, repair services, and OEM manufacturers. www.cttpinc.com

About Sope Creek Capital

Sope Creek Capital is an Atlanta-based family office, founded by logistics veteran Kevin Nolan, focused on providing buyout, growth and venture capital to industry-leading companies and entrepreneurs within the transportation and logistics space. Sope Creek Capital has a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive companies within the transportation and logistics ecosystem. www.sopecreekcap.com

SOURCE Sope Creek Capital