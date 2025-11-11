SOPHiA GENETICS and Complete Genomics Integrate Sequencing and AI Analytics to Accelerate Adoption of Precision Medicine

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a leading innovator in genomic sequencing, today announced a collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, to launch and co-market MSK-ACCESS® and MSK-IMPACT® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ on Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ-T1+ sequencing platform. The companies aim to broaden access to precision oncology testing by offering the best-in-class liquid biopsy and solid tumor applications to customers globally. The announcement was made from the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting in Boston.

The collaboration integrates SOPHiA GENETICS' advanced, AI-powered applications MSK-IMPACT® and MSK-ACCESS® powered by SOPHiA DDM™, developed in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), with Complete Genomics' newly launched DNBSEQ-T1+ sequencing platform. Together, Complete Genomics and SOPHiA GENETICS will provide an integrated, sample-to-report workflow for laboratories, marking a significant expansion of their partnership into the precision oncology research market.

"Pairing MSK-IMPACT® and MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ with our DNBSEQ-T1+ platform creates a powerful and accessible solution for laboratories looking to scale high-quality cancer genomic profiling," said Rob Tarbox, vice president of product and marketing at Complete Genomics. "By combining MSK's rigorously validated assays, SOPHiA GENETICS' robust analytics, and our sequencing technology, we are enabling decentralized labs to deliver faster, more accurate, and more affordable insights to clinicians and researchers."

"This collaboration underscores SOPHiA GENETICS' commitment to broadening access to data-driven medicine," said Ross Muken, President, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Partnering with Complete Genomics to streamline use of MSK-IMPACT® and MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ on the DNBSEQ-T1+ platform enables more laboratories around the world to adopt precision oncology through scalable, end-to-end genomic solutions."

The DNBSEQ-T1+, powered by proprietary DNBSEQ technology, delivers Q40-level accuracy, optimized throughput from 500 million to 2 billion reads per flow cell. Each flow cell is able to be run independently, with a 24-hour paired-end 150bp run time, offering laboratories a cost-effective and highly flexible sequencing solution. At maximum throughput, each T1+ flow cell can run up to 60 tumor-normal sample pairs for tissue, up to 16 tumor-normal sample pairs for liquid biopsy.

SOPHiA DDM™ is a technology-agnostic analytics platform that leverages AI to compute, standardize, and analyze healthcare data. Joint evaluation of MSK-IMPACT® and MSK-ACCESS® on the DNBSEQ-T1+ platform demonstrated highly concordant variant calls and allele frequencies compared with equivalent sequencing systems, while achieving lower background noise, reduced turnaround time, and seamless compatibility with existing SOPHiA DDM™ workflows.

This new offering provides clinical laboratories, cancer centers, and drug developers with a high-performance, cost-efficient path to implementing comprehensive genomic profiling for precision oncology research.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, complete sequencing solutions including sample/library preparation, lab automation, sequencing, and data analysis. The sequencing portfolio offers a full lineup of sequencers ranging from low, medium, and high throughput capacities, all powered by its proprietary DNBSEQ technology. More than 10,900 publications are based on DNBSEQ technology across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COMand connect with us on LinkedIn.

S OPHiA DDM™ is for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

