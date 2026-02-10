SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Major Expansion in the United States with the Signing of Two Major Integrated Health Systems

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced the addition of two of the largest U.S. healthcare systems to its network.

The two new institutions, which collectively analyze millions of genetic samples annually, include one of the leading nonprofit, multi-region integrated healthcare systems in the U.S. and a top 10 U.S. health system laboratory. Together, these institutions will leverage the AI-native, cloud-based SOPHiA DDM™ to analyze complex genomic data at scale.

By adopting SOPHiA DDM™, the two institutions will initially launch genomic testing for up to 60,000 patients annually across the West Coast and Midwest, enabling faster diagnosis and more personalized care for individuals living with hereditary cancers and rare diseases.

Both health systems will utilize SOPHiA DDM™ for Enhanced Exome, an AI-driven analytics application that supports comprehensive full-exome analysis for over 20,000 genes while enabling the ability to dive deeper into clinically relevant regions. With these capabilities directly embedded into their laboratory workflows, the institutions aim to expedite testing turnaround times, streamline operational costs, and expand internal research and innovation initiatives.

John Carey, Managing Director, North America, SOPHiA GENETICS, said: "Partnering with two of the largest health systems in the U.S. underscores the growing need for AI-powered genomic solutions capable of addressing increasingly complex use cases that can scale without adding operational burden. Combining advanced bioinformatics, the collective knowledge of a global community, and streamlined workflows, our AI enables healthcare institutions to unlock deeper insights."

Going forward, this collaboration positions both organizations with a scalable foundation to support future expansion of AI-driven precision medicine. Each year, these organizations serve a combined population of nearly one million cancer and rare disorder patients nationwide.

SOPHiA GENETICS continues to strengthen its presence in the United States while supporting leading healthcare institutions across some of the most complex areas of precision medicine. The expansion in the region reinforces the company's mission to democratize data-driven medicine by equipping researchers and clinicians with AI-powered solutions that accelerate healthcare innovation and research.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to transform patient care by expanding access to data-driven medicine globally. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

