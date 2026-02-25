SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

News provided by

SOPHiA GENETICS

Feb 25, 2026, 08:00 ET

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced that leadership will present at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston. Jurgi Camblong, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS, and Ross Muken, President of SOPHiA GENETICS, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 10:30 am EST / 4:30 pm CET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available here. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDMTM, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 on March 3, 2026

SOPHiA GENETICS to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 on March 3, 2026

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth ...
SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Major Expansion in the United States with the Signing of Two Major Integrated Health Systems

SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Major Expansion in the United States with the Signing of Two Major Integrated Health Systems

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced the addition of two of the largest U.S. healthcare...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics