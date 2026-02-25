SOPHiA GENETICS to Present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced that leadership will present at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston. Jurgi Camblong, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of SOPHiA GENETICS, and Ross Muken, President of SOPHiA GENETICS, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 10:30 am EST / 4:30 pm CET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available here. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDMTM, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

