Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Signs with Keppler Speakers for Exclusive Representation

The Mental Health Advocate and Soon-to-Be Published Author Inspires Audiences with Insights on Mental Health, Emotional Literacy and Conscious Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keppler Speakers, a leading bureau representing sought-after speakers from the worlds of business leadership, adventure and exploration, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, global affairs, politics, entertainment, sports and the arts, today announced their exclusive representation of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for speaking engagements.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is now available for speaking engagements through Keppler Speakers.
As the former unofficial First Lady of Canada, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been not only an illustrious activist, ambassador and role model on the public stage with a career in TV and radio, but she has also worked tirelessly to advocate for mental health, female empowerment, emotional literacy and conscious leadership.

"We are honored to represent Sophie for keynotes and moderated discussions," said Keppler Speakers' CEO Warren Jones. "The topics she covers are timely and relevant to a wide range of audiences, and her candid, authentic style is inspiring and energizing."

"I am very excited to begin this partnership with Keppler," said Grégoire Trudeau. "Their ethos of integrity, service and positive relationship-building aligns well with my goal of helping people reach their true potential and live fuller, happier lives. I believe that every human on the planet would benefit from forming healthier relationships with themselves, others, and the world around us. I hope to provide the tools to help audiences do just that."

Grégoire Trudeau's forthcoming book, Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other (Penguin Random House Canada, April 2024) has already garnered rave reviews; Hillary Rodham Clinton praised it as "candid, enlightening, and an intrepid exploration into achieving a life filled with purpose, meaning, and a sense of wonder."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is available for live and virtual speaking engagements internationally.

About Keppler Speakers

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Keppler Speakers represents many of the most prestigious and celebrated speakers from the worlds of business leadership, adventure and exploration, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, global affairs, politics, entertainment, sports and the arts. The company's growing customer base includes Fortune 500 companies across every industry sector, national trade associations representing over 75 million members, colleges and universities, performing arts centers and audiences around the world.

For more information about Keppler Speakers, go to kepplerspeakers.com.

