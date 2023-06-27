Sophie's BioNutrients Develops Chlorella Ice Cream with More Iron and B12 Than Cow's Milk

SINGAPORE and WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie's BioNutrients, a B2B food tech company, has collaborated with the Danish Technological Institute (DTI) to produce its first chlorella-based ice cream. Made with Sophie's dairy-free Chlorella Protein Concentrate, the new vegan ice cream boasts a complete nutritional panel, with more B12 and iron than most dairy and plant-based alternatives. 

Sophie's Chlorella Protein is a neutral-hued microalgae flour naturally cultivated from Chlorella vulgaris. The company states the Chlorella vulgaris strains it uses are US GRAS and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) approved as food ingredients.

More nutrients

To create the ice cream, the team at Sophie's worked with DTI's technical experts to perform an initial screening of the ingredient's potential, before combining it with functional ingredients that mimicked ice cream's natural texture. The finished product can be used to make several popular ice cream flavors.

According to Sophie's, a 1 oz serving of chlorella ice cream has the potential to provide double the recommended daily intake of Vitamin B12. Chlorella is also a good source of iron – a nutrient absent in cow's milk. Furthermore, chlorella is sustainably grown and harvested within three days in a protected environment, carrying a much lower carbon footprint than dairy farming.

Versatile resource

"Microalgae is one of the most nutrient-rich and versatile resources on the planet,"  said Eugene Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Sophie's BioNutrients. "Today we have shown another facet of the unlimited possibilities this superfood can offer – a dairy and lactose-free alternative to ice cream that, thanks to microalgae, offers a higher nutrition content than most available dairy-free alternatives. We are incredibly excited for this development in allergen-free foods and the prospect of more inclusive dining."

Based in Singapore, Sophie's specializes in microalgae innovations – its previous breakthroughs include the world's first algae-based milk and cheddar cheese

Eager to explore

"Microalgae is definitely part of the future," said Anne Louise Dannesboe Nielsen, Director of Food Technology at the Danish Technological Institute. "It is a sustainable ingredient with a lot of potential in multiple food applications. At DTI, we are increasingly experiencing interest in microalgae and are eager to help grow, understand and explore its potential."

