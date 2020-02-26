Sophie's Kitchen showcases top plant-based seafood at Natural Products Expo West

Event attendees will kick off the sweepstakes, which will run March 3-April 3, by posing with a live mermaid in the underwater-themed photo experience at Sophie's Kitchen's booth. Contestants at the event and at home can participate by posting their best fish face photo (a photo of themselves mimicking a fish) on Facebook and/or Instagram, tagging @veganseafood, and using the hashtag #FishFaceChallenge. All participants will be entered to win a two-night stay at The Stanford Inn , a luxury eco-resort on the Mendocino coast, as well as several Sophie's Kitchen products. Contest rules and restrictions can be found at www.sophieskitchen.com/rules .

"Consumers are steering demand toward sustainable, healthful and natural options," said Miles Woodruff, CEO of Sophie's Kitchen. "Natural Products Expo West is a place where you can see the change taking place and connect with the leaders and innovators driving the shift. Seeing companies like Sophie's Kitchen and the other exhibitors there grow and reach more people is inspiring, because it's about more than just business."

Sophie's Kitchen's 100% vegan, non-GMO, trans fat-, hydrogenated oil- and artificial flavoring-free products were the first plant-based seafood alternatives widely available to consumers in supermarkets. The company's gluten- and soy-free products are easy and convenient to prepare and are available in 3,500 retail locations throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and on Amazon.

"There's an urgent need to introduce people to the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based diet, which is why we have created great-tasting plant-based alternatives to their favorite foods – so they can feel good about what they're eating without giving anything up," Woodruff said. "It's important to lead people on a journey where they learn and discover and make positive decisions. Sophie's Kitchen is the platform we use to drive positive social and environmental change at scale. Producing amazing plant-based seafood alternatives is our method for doing that."

More than 86,000 professionals from the natural products industry attend Natural Products Expo West, where 3,600 companies fill 580,000 square feet of display space. For more information, visit http://www.expowest.com.

Sophie's Kitchen's mission is to deliver vegan seafood alternatives without compromising on taste. For more information, visit http://www.sophieskitchen.com.

About Sophie's Kitchen

Sophie's Kitchen produces a line of delicious vegan seafood substitutes. Sophie's Kitchen vegan seafood products are made with all plant-based ingredients and are 100% vegan, non-GMO, free of trans fats, hydrogenated oils and artificial flavorings of any kind. Our mission is as true today as it was in 2011: to make plant-based seafood accessible and delicious for everyone. We believe the better plant-based foods taste, the more people will choose to prepare healthy meals for themselves, their family and their community. Our job every day is the relentless pursuit of plant-based taste innovation. We call it gourmet plant-based seafood and we invite you to enjoy. For more information, visit http://www.sophieskitchen.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

(865) 977-1973

hripley@orangeorchardpr.com

SOURCE Sophie’s Kitchen

Related Links

http://www.sophieskitchen.com

