Sophros Recovery Awarded Grant to Provide Scholarships for Veterans in Need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophros Recovery is an outpatient treatment program that is set to open this summer in Jacksonville; providing services to Veterans is one of its primary missions. It is owned by Nick & Katie Padlo, who recently entered a grant competition for the National Veterans Small Business Award through the StreetShares Foundation.

The contest started with over 125 Veteran-owned small businesses nationwide. After votes were cast this past week, they were notified that they are one of the three small businesses who will be receiving a grant. 100% of the money awarded will go toward a scholarship fund to help local Veterans who are struggling with a substance use disorder and other related conditions. The subject hits home for Nick, himself a 2x combat Veteran who understands the realities that others may be facing.

After graduating from West Point and serving in two combat tours, Nick would go on to face even larger challenges when he returned home. "I know what it's like to be in a dark place and see no way out," says Padlo, "we have lost way too many brothers and sisters who have served our country only to lose their battle with trauma, depression, and substance use. It is important to me for us to include a specialized track for Veterans in our program, and this scholarship is a step toward providing help to others who are struggling." The Clinical Director of Sophros is Erin Moran, who is designing the Veteran track. Moran says, "Trauma has a huge impact on how we navigate the world, and individuals try to find ways to cope, including addiction. It is crucial to learn new ways of coping, establish a healthy support system, and step into discomfort to begin the healing process." Sophros also acknowledges the impact that addiction and mental health issues can have on those we love. Katie Padlo will be leading a SMART Recovery Friends and Family meeting. She says that "addiction affects the whole family, and loved ones have very little support in the process. We provide the tools for them to help themselves and support their loved one." Their Medical Director, Dr. John Kemerer, is also an Army Veteran who has a history of serving in addiction treatment and emergency medicine.

The StreetShares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to inspire, educate and support the military entrepreneurial community. Launched on Veterans Day 2016, the StreetShares Foundation's programs provide access to capital opportunities, educational content, mentors, coaching and networking events built to serve military community entrepreneurs nationwide.

Sophros Recovery will be open late summer and will offer day and evening outpatient treatment services.

For more information about the program, including opening dates and treatment services, visit https://sophrosrecovery.com.

