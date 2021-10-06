Sophros Recovery: Premier Addiction Treatment Facility Opens in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophros Recovery launched this past weekend with a Grand Opening event, attended by over 75 treatment professionals, who emphasized the critical need for integrated partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient (OP) addiction treatment. Sophros is a treatment program in Jacksonville, Florida, owned by Nick & Katie Padlo, who formed the vision for Sophros after Nick's personal battle with addiction and recovery.

The Sophros Team is composed of experienced and talented industry leaders Sophros Recovery waiting area, designed to inspire comfort and safety Founder/CEO Nick Padlo leads a group of treatment professionals on a tour of the center Sophros Recovery group therapy room #1 Sophros Group Room #2 is designed for experiential and mind/body connection

After graduating from West Point and serving in two combat tours, Nick went on to face larger challenges when he returned home. "I know what it's like to be in a dark place and see no way out, and I also know that it is fully possible to find success in recovery" says Padlo. "Trauma, depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder are at an all-time high, especially after the COVID crisis, and it's now time for so many clients and their families to begin to heal. Our only mission at Sophros is to 'help clients regain their lives,' and we do this through integrating medical treatment, group/individual therapy, case management, and ongoing alumni support…we took the best practices from across the national treatment landscape and implemented them all in a best-in-class outpatient program." The Clinical Director of Sophros is Erin Moran, who designed a bespoke therapy program, based on elements from several evidence-based practices. Moran says, "With increases in mental health challenges in recent years, individuals are trying to find ways to cope, including addictive substances. It is crucial to learn new ways of coping, establish a healthy support system, and step into discomfort to begin the healing process." She went on to share additional details about the program components that include group therapy split into educational modules, experiential sessions, and participation in mind/body work, all with a grounding in CBT, DBT, and Trauma-informed care. During the tour, she made sure to emphasize the individualized nature of the care at Sophros, rather than a one-size-fits all approach.

Sophros also recognizes and addresses the impact that addiction and mental health issues have on those we love. Katie Padlo will be leading a free weekly SMART Recovery Friends and Family meeting. She says that "addiction affects the whole family, and loved ones have very little support in the process. We provide the tools for them to help themselves and support their loved one." The Medical Director, Dr. John Kemerer provides medical care at the facility with the nursing team. At the grand opening, Dr Kemerer shared some of his philosophy on addiction treatment: "Each client is unique, and we leverage our body of medical experience and knowledge to ensure healing for the client's physical health, which allows them to be receptive to the clinical work they will do at the center…the medical team works closely with the clinical team to ensure seamlessly integrated client care."

It was apparent at the grand opening that Sophros Recovery has a novel approach, passionate/experienced team, and a warm & welcoming center for clients. They are now open, and they are offering day and evening outpatient treatment.

For more information about the program, including treatment programs, visit www.sophrosrecovery.com or call them directly at (904) 490-6835

