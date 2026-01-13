SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey conducted by LendingTree, https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/ai-chatbot-users/, 49% of AI chatbot users report that AI has influenced a financial decision, and 26% of users typically turn to chatbots for financial information. Among them, 61% seek help with personal finance management, 42% inquire about stock market trends, and 40% request assistance with public services such as Medicaid.

Sophtron Brings Personal Data into ChatGPT, Now You Have a Real Personal Financial Advisor

Despite this demand, a significant limitation remains: ChatGPT and similar models can only provide general advice because they lack specific "knowledge" of an individual's financial profile—including income, spending habits, and retirement accounts. Consequently, the guidance offered is often generic and not directly applicable to the user's unique situation.

Sophtron is addressing this gap as the AI Agent connecting millions of users to their bank, credit card, investment, mortgage, loan, and utility accounts. By providing a comprehensive view of a user's financial status, Sophtron now makes this critical data available within AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

"AI models like ChatGPT are incredibly powerful, but without the context of real personal data, their financial advice often remains generic and limited," said Nanjuan Shi, Founder at Sophtron. "By securely bringing siloed transaction data into the chat, Sophtron unlocks a new level of relevance and usefulness, transforming ChatGPT into a personalized financial adviser that can offer concrete, tailored guidance on how people spend, save, and plan."

The company is proud to introduce the Sophtron in-chat-app (formerly known as the connector) inside ChatGPT. By adding Sophtron app and simply typing "launch Sophtron" within the chat interface, users can securely connect their banking, utility, and brokerage accounts.

Once the connection is established, Sophtron requests explicit user permission to return account or transaction data to the chat. This allows ChatGPT to function as a dedicated financial assistant, offering truly personalized advice based on real-time data.

A showcase of this integration can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crkiQ0A010s

Sophtron believes the emergence of AI assistants will drastically reshape the financial services landscape, enabling previously impossible use cases. Future scenarios include AI assistants reminding users of upcoming utility bills, recommending credit cards to maximize cash back based on spending habits during a cash crunch, providing mortgage quotes based on income, or offering advice on rebalancing 401k mutual funds to achieve retirement goals.

Privacy and security remain paramount. All interactions occur in a user-controlled, secured manner. Only data explicitly granted by the user is accessible by the AI assistant, and sensitive financial information is restricted to the user's individual account, ensuring it is never shared with other users or used for training Large Language Models (LLMs).

Sophtron invites parties interested in learning more or exploring new use cases on the AI platform to get in touch for potential collaboration.

About Sophtron, Inc

Sophtron is a premier financial data aggregation platform providing secure, real-time access to tens of thousands of banking, investment, loan, insurance, utility, and other data sources. By bridging the gap between siloed data and AI reasoning, Sophtron empowers the next generation of fintech ecosystems.

