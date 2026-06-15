Sopra Steria extends strategic collaboration with Red Hat to industrialise sovereign-ready embedded AI

PARIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria today announced an extension of its strategic collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, to industrialise sovereign-ready embedded AI, from the data centre to the most constrained field equipment.

Announced on the opening day of Eurosatory, the initiative addresses environments where AI is hardest to deploy and matters most. Defence systems, public services and critical infrastructure must continue to operate when connectivity drops, while keeping data and models under their own control.

For Sopra Steria, a European company anchored in critical systems and regulated sectors, this represents its first industrialised edge offering built entirely on open standards.

While many organisations have successfully experimented with AI, moving from proof of concept to reliable operation in the field remains a significant challenge. Red Hat provides the open building blocks. Sopra Steria integrates, secures and operates them as a deployable, accredited system for the field. Together, the two companies aim to help organisations transition from experimental pilots to production-scale intelligence.

The initiative brings the entire AI lifecycle into a single hybrid cloud environment. Red Hat OpenShift AI centralises model training and lifecycle management, Red Hat Device Edge enables lightweight models to run on highly constrained field equipment, and Red Hat Edge Manager automates maintenance and updates across large fleets of devices, including those operating under degraded or intermittent connectivity conditions.

Real-time intelligence across critical sectors

This collaborative initiative delivers an industrialised lifecycle for edge applications, enabling faster processing and supporting operational continuity where decisions need to be taken locally.

Examples include:

Transport and fleet logistics : Accelerating real-time anomaly detection and predictive routing algorithms directly on embedded electronic boards within mobile transport networks, helping optimise system availability.

: Accelerating real-time anomaly detection and predictive routing algorithms directly on embedded electronic boards within mobile transport networks, helping optimise system availability. Public terminal infrastructure : Enabling secure data filtering and immediate diagnostics on health and security terminals in the field, maintaining local operational continuity even when disconnected from central systems.

: Enabling secure data filtering and immediate diagnostics on health and security terminals in the field, maintaining local operational continuity even when disconnected from central systems. Regulated communications and signal processing: Bringing distributed AI inference directly to low-power field devices and constrained hardware environments, enabling real-time processing while reducing latency.

The sovereign automated AI factory pipeline

At the heart of the collaboration is an end-to-end automated AI factory pipeline built on a consistent hybrid cloud environment based on Red Hat technologies.

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Media Contact : Aurélien Flaugnatti, [email protected]

SOURCE SOPRA STERIA