Soprano Design Lays Out Enterprise Mobile Messaging Predictions for 2020: Trust, Elegant User Engagement and AI Set to Dominate

SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soprano Design, a global leader in cloud-based enterprise messaging solutions, says mobile messaging in 2020 will be focused on enabling more elegant user experiences in secure and trusted messaging environments.

Soprano Design Global Product and Marketing Vice President Matt Thompson says massive advances in chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are delivering trusted messaging interactions that feel more human than ever before.

"We're standing on a technology precipice of something great – bots are beginning to live up to expectations. Our interactions with bots are more authentic and we're beginning to accept that a bot can solve some of our problems."

Thompson cites Amazon's tech support interface as one example of bots delivering a more authentic user experience.

"Companies like Amazon are delivering real-time engagement rather than asynchronous conversations with customers. It has taken them years of experience, reliable partners and investment to deliver this level of authenticity."

Thompson says Soprano expects 2020 will see more enterprise and Government organisations consolidating onto trusted mobile communication platforms to engage more meaningfully with their consumers, citizens and employees.

He adds newer IP-based mobile channels are opening the door for more interactive engagement. "Traditional SMS and voice channels will be enhanced to enable two-way, real-time interaction."

New mobile App technologies such as WhatsApp Business and Google's use of RCS on Android devices will also drive interactive communication.

Thompson continues: "WhatsApp has more than 1.5 billion active users and its real-time chat, buttons and multimedia enhance message delivery and customer engagement. Customers will leverage social channels for enterprise communication as they look for new ways to connect with their customers."

Other enterprise predictions include increased focus on trusted communications; improved competitive advantage for businesses who embrace 5G use cases and ongoing focus on cybersecurity.

Despite rapid advances in technology, Thompson believes the one constant is the humble text. "We take for granted that text messages work, but this underpins why SMS has become so trusted by business. SMS provides ubiquitous reach, unrivalled immediacy and response rates."

A recent Gartner Digital Worker Survey found that 58% of respondents reported using real-time mobile messaging tools daily and 45% reported using social media daily.

SOURCE Soprano Design