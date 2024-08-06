SOPRANO RENÉE FLEMING IN EDMOND, OK SEP. 12

Voice of Nature with National Geographic

EDMOND, Okla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned soprano Renée Fleming will appear at Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond on Thursday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m., in a recital inspired by Fleming's 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning album, Voice of Nature. The evening will span the classical, romantic, and contemporary eras, with beloved songs and new commissions exploring nature as both inspiration and victim of humanity. A stunning original video produced by the National Geographic Society will complement the program.

"Few classical singers reach household-name status," said Program Director Ryan Malone. "But that is exactly what Renée has done, and we are obviously thrilled to have her in recital at Armstrong."

Tickets for the recital are available from $95. Please visit www.armstrongauditorium.org or call the Box Office at (405) 285-1010.

The night before her recital on September 11 Renée Fleming hosts a seminar of leading Oklahoma health professionals in exploring the latest research on how music affects the mind. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for youth.

