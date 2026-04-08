Sora Fuel Closes $14.6M Round to Scale Air-to-Jet Fuel Technology

Breakthrough technology unlocks a scalable pathway to sustainable aviation fuel that is carbon-negative and price-competitive with fossil fuel

BOSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sora Fuel, a climate technology company that makes jet fuel from just air, water, and renewable energy, today announced it has closed a $14.6 million round. The round was co-led by Spero Ventures and Inspired Capital, alongside super pro-rata investments from Engine Ventures and Wireframe Ventures.

Sora has proven that its proprietary system can capture CO₂ directly from ambient air and convert it into syngas in a single integrated step — co-producing hydrogen and completely bypassing the energy-intensive sorbent regeneration that accounts for over 90% of the cost and capital in conventional direct air capture (DAC). That breakthrough delivers the only economically credible pathway from air to finished fuel.

The new capital will fund the construction and operation of Sora Fuel's pilot production facility, designed to scale daily unit production of drop-in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from gallons to barrels. The company expects to reach this demonstration milestone within 18 to 24 months – an unprecedented timeline for a venture-stage clean fuels company just two years old.

"Sora Fuel has built something the clean fuels industry has been searching for: a technology that can actually reach unsubsidized cost parity with fossil fuels," said Marc Tarpenning, Venture Partner at Spero Ventures, Sora Fuel board member, and co-founder of Tesla. "The team has demonstrated exceptional scientific rigor and engineering execution. Their approach to direct air capture and fuel synthesis is, to our knowledge, the first that makes an economically viable air-to-fuels pathway genuinely credible. We're proud to lead this round."

Aviation accounts for roughly three percent of global carbon emissions, and demand for air travel continues to grow. SAF is widely seen as the most viable decarbonization pathway for the sector, yet existing methods for producing it remain too expensive for widespread adoption. The primary bottleneck: carbon feedstocks, green hydrogen, and clean power each carry price tags that keep e-fuels such as SAF at a steep premium to conventional jet fuel.

"Aviation is one of the largest industries in the world still almost entirely dependent on fossil fuels, and the regulatory and market forces driving the transition to sustainable fuel are only accelerating," commented Kamran Ali, Partner at Inspired Capital. "Sora Fuel has the rare combination of breakthrough science and a clear line of sight to commercial economics. That's what separates a research project from a company that can define a category."

Sora Fuel's technology and economics – captured carbon at less than $50 per ton, roughly one-tenth the cost of conventional DAC approaches, and a realistic pathway to SAF at under $5 per gallon – have already generated partnership and offtake interest from leading global energy companies, airlines, and aviation OEMs. Regulatory mandates in the U.S. and Europe are accelerating demand for SAF specifically, creating a near-term market opportunity that Sora Fuel is uniquely positioned to capture with its cost and scalability advantages.

"We've gone further, faster, and with less capital than anyone in the e-fuels space," said Gareth Ross, CEO and co-founder of Sora Fuel. "With this funding, we accelerate our path to production-scale manufacturing of our fuel, bringing the aviation industry one enormous step closer to truly affordable, carbon-negative fuel."

For more information, visit www.sorafuel.com.

About Sora Fuel

Sora Fuel makes jet fuel from just air, water, and renewable energy. The company's proprietary electrolyzer captures atmospheric CO₂ and converts it directly into syngas — bypassing the most expensive step in conventional direct air capture and delivering carbon at one-tenth the cost of existing approaches. The result is a drop-in, carbon-negative sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with a realistic pathway to price parity with fossil fuels. Headquartered in Boston, Sora Fuel is backed by leading climate and infrastructure investors. Learn more at www.sorafuel.com.

SOURCE Sora Fuel Corporation