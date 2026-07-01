Sora Lee Joins JIYU as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Beauty entrepreneur and former leader at TikTok, Meta, and Netflix to lead JIYU's next phase of growth

MIAMI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JIYU today announced that Sora Lee has joined the company as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Lee, a Korean-born entrepreneur, beauty executive, former technology marketing leader, and founder of Kurated Agency, will lead JIYU's continued expansion as the company advances clinical research and accelerates growth across the U.S. and international markets.

Sora Lee

The appointment comes as JIYU experiences significant momentum, with annual revenue projected to surpass $100 million in 2026. Lee joins JIYU amid triple-digit year-over-year growth, fueled by surging U.S. demand, creator-led commerce on TikTok Shop, and strong performance on Amazon. The company's rapid expansion reflects growing consumer interest in both Korean skincare innovation and longevity-focused beauty solutions.

Founded to bring the next generation of Korean skincare innovation to consumers, JIYU combines advanced Korean formulation expertise with cutting-edge research into skin aging, resilience, and cellular repair to develop clinically informed skincare solutions. Lee has worked closely with JIYU on its Korean strategy and product direction since the company's early days, and now joins as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, she will oversee the company's overall business strategy, including product innovation, commercial growth, retail expansion, strategic partnerships, and global market development.

"Over the past few years, consumers have become increasingly focused on longevity and healthy aging," said Lee. "At the same time, Korean skincare has continued to set the global standard for innovation. JIYU sits at the intersection of those two worlds, bringing together Korean formulation excellence and a science-backed approach to healthier, more resilient skin. We have an opportunity to help define the future of skincare and healthy aging on a global scale."

Lee brings more than 15 years of experience across technology, marketing, and beauty. Her background includes marketing leadership roles at Netflix, Meta, and TikTok before founding Kurated Agency in 2024. Through Kurated Agency, Lee has advised and helped scale some of the most recognized Korean beauty brands in the U.S. market. She has also built a community of more than 700,000 followers focused on Korean beauty, wellness, and entrepreneurship.

"As JIYU builds on its rapid momentum, we wanted a leader who could bridge Korean innovation, consumer understanding, and world-class brand building," said Jen Chierotti, Co-Founder of JIYU. "Sora has been a trusted strategic partner to the company, and it soon became apparent that there was no one better positioned to lead JIYU's future."

Lee will work closely with JIYU's leadership team and board to execute the company's long-term vision and establish JIYU as a leader in the next generation of Korean skincare innovation.

ABOUT JIYU

JIYU is a Korean skincare brand that combines Korean beauty innovation with emerging research on skin health, resilience, and repair. Formulated and manufactured in South Korea, JIYU develops products designed to support healthier, more resilient skin over time. The company has offices in Miami, Austin, and Seoul.

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SOURCE JIYU Skincare