Soraban Announces Prepare©, Bringing Intelligent Workpaper Prep Into Its Connected Tax Workflow

Because intake and data entry already run through Soraban, the prep file starts building itself before your team opens it. So accountants spend more time on judgment and less on organizing.

PHOENIX, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soraban, the innovation leader in tax workflow, announced today Prepare, the newest part of its tax workflow that gets work done. Unlike workpaper tools that bolt onto the rest of a firm's stack, Prepare is connected to intake and data entry from the start. The moment a client uploads documents, the work begins. By the time an accountant sits down to review, source documents are organized, leadsheets are populated, and open items are drafted.

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The prep work nobody bills for

For most firms, that head start doesn't exist. Preparers rebuild the same return by hand every season, pulling documents out of spreadsheets, PDFs, portals, and email threads before any real tax work can begin. As volume climbs and teams stay lean, that organizing work eats the hours that should go to judgment.

Manual edits are never overwritten, and AI-generated review items stay fully dismissible. "The AI handles the prep work, the accountant makes the decisions," said Ko. "Accountants bring judgment, credentials, and accountability that AI cannot replace. That principle shaped every part of the product."

One workspace, built around the binder

Prepare brings the whole prep file into a single workspace organized around the binder, workpaper, and leadsheet. It:

Assembles and organizes source documents as they arrive

Builds living leadsheets with clickable links back to what supports each number

Tracks issues and drafts open items

Surfaces the facts that change how a return gets handled, like new businesses, rental properties, foreign accounts, and real estate professional status

Preparer instincts, built into the file

Prepare reinforces the thinking experienced preparers already bring. It flags the patterns that quietly turn into rework downstream:

Missing carryovers

Duplicate entries

Inconsistent reporting

Incomplete documentation

Junior staff catch and resolve these early instead of pushing them into review. The result is a clearer file, a stronger document trail, and fewer preventable problems landing on the reviewer's desk.

Built for how firms already work

"Firms are under pressure to increase capacity without endlessly adding headcount or overtime," said Zhifarn Ang, CPA and Product Advisor. "But quality still matters. Accountant expertise still matters. Prepare helps firms scale that expertise more effectively."

Soraban's AI has been refined across six tax seasons and more than 350 accounting firms, trained on how firms actually work rather than on generic document automation.

Prepare is now available in beta for a limited number of firms this summer.

About Soraban

Soraban is the AI-powered tax workflow platform built for accounting firms. The company helps firms automate intake, review preparation, tax software data transfer, and delivery workflows while working alongside existing tax software and operational processes. Soraban's mission is to eliminate the operational bottlenecks in accounting so professionals can focus on the work that requires their expertise.

Media Contact:

Jenna Bayler

Soraban

[email protected]

217-840-0501

SOURCE Soraban