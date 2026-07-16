Soracom Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrix for IoT Connectivity Management Platform, 2026

QKS Group designates Soracom as the Most Valuable Pioneer for its GenAI-native IoT connectivity infrastructure and leadership in accelerating AI-driven IoT application development and deployment.

PUNE, India and SEATTLE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper, "Leveraging AI in IoT CMP for Accelerated Application Development and Deployment." The report introduces the QKS AI Maturity Matrix for IoT Connectivity Management Platforms, spotlighting Soracom as the Most Valuable Pioneer for its ability to natively embed Generative AI capabilities within IoT connectivity infrastructure.

As enterprises move beyond connectivity management toward AI-enabled application deployment, QKS developed the QKS AI Maturity Matrix for IoT CMP to assess how deeply GenAI capabilities are embedded across platform architecture, developer tooling, AI orchestration, and production deployment readiness. The framework evaluates vendors across dimensions such as AI-first productization, AI vision and roadmap, native GenAI product depth, low-code AI application building, open platform architecture, AI governance, IoT data intelligence, and market adoption.

"The IoT Connectivity Management Platform market is entering a new phase where connectivity alone is no longer sufficient," said Ignatius Daniel T, Principal Analyst at QKS Group. "Enterprise buyers are increasingly looking for platforms that can help teams convert device telemetry into deployable applications without depending heavily on AI specialists, custom data pipelines, or fragmented third-party integrations. The QKS AI Maturity Matrix for IoT CMP helps distinguish vendors that are truly productizing AI from those that are still operating at the level of roadmap commitments or partnership-led AI access."

AI Maturity: The Shift from Connectivity Management to AI-Native Application Enablement

The QKS whitepaper reframes the evolution of IoT CMPs as a shift from SIM lifecycle management and connectivity monitoring toward AI-native application enablement. As IoT deployments generate increasingly complex and high-volume telemetry, enterprises require platforms that can simplify application development, reduce integration overhead, and accelerate the movement from pilot to production.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

AI-driven Native GenAI product depth within the IoT CMP environment

Low-code AI application building for technical and non-technical users

Multi-engine AI orchestration across leading AI ecosystems

Open platform architecture and developer-first accessibility

IoT data intelligence, observability, and natural-language analytics

AI governance, data security, and production deployment readiness

Market adoption and customer evidence of development acceleration

The research positions Soracom as the Most Valuable Pioneer for its complete, generally available GenAI developer stack natively integrated within its cloud-native PaaS architecture. Soracom's AI application stack, including Soracom Flux, Flux App Templates, Flux Video Analysis, Soracom Query, MCP Server, and Wisora, demonstrates how connectivity, workflow orchestration, AI models, and application logic can operate within a unified platform context. QKS identifies Soracom as the only vendor in its evaluation to have shipped a complete, generally available GenAI developer stack natively integrated within its CMP, enabling both engineers and non-technical users to build AI-integrated IoT applications without leaving the platform. QKS Group concludes that Soracom has delivered a coherent AI strategy at both product and deployment levels unmatched by other evaluated IoT CMP vendors as of 2025.

Instead of treating AI as an external integration layer, Soracom embeds AI capabilities directly into the IoT development workflow. This enables development teams to build AI-integrated IoT applications without leaving the platform, reducing dependence on custom data pipelines, specialist AI engineering, and fragmented third-party tooling.

"Natively embedding GenAI within IoT connectivity infrastructure eliminates the integration layers that have historically made AI-driven application development slow, costly, and specialist-dependent. When device telemetry flows directly into AI processing within a single platform context, development timelines compress from months to days not incrementally, but structurally. Soracom demonstrates that this architectural decision is the difference between AI as an integration project and AI as a deployment accelerator," said Ignatius Daniel T, Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

"In 2023 we established the IoT x GenAI Lab to test whether generative AI could meaningfully accelerate IoT application development before we committed it to the platform. The services QKS evaluated, from Soracom Flux to Soracom Query and our MCP Server, came out of that work. Embedding them natively in the platform is what lets development teams build AI-integrated applications without standing up their own AI infrastructure," said Kenta Yasukawa, Co-Founder and CTO of Soracom.

The whitepaper is designed to guide IoT leaders, enterprise technology buyers, system integrators, and digital engineering teams as they evaluate AI-native IoT CMP platforms and align vendor selection with development velocity, deployment readiness, and long-term AI application enablement priorities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: Here

About Soracom

Soracom (TSE: 147A) is a cloud-native IoT platform providing cellular and satellite connectivity, cloud integration, and AI services across 200+ countries and territories. The platform connects devices to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud and spans SIM-level connectivity to application-layer intelligence, with AI capabilities including natural-language IoT analytics and AI-driven workflow automation. Publicly traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner and an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner. Founded in 2014, Soracom has grown profitably by helping startups and enterprises launch and operate connected solutions across industries including agriculture, energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Learn more at soracom.io.

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

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SOURCE QKS Group