Sorbitol (also known as Glucitol) is a sugar alcohol or polyol.



It was originally identified in the berries of a tree called the mountain ash, by a French chemist in 1872 and is presently produced commercially by the hydrogenation of glucose. Sorbitol currently represents the world's most consumed polyol and finds applications across various industries. It is widely used in the production of toothpastes, toiletries, cosmetics, confectionaries, sweets, frozen desserts, biscuits, ascorbic acid, industrial surfactants, pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, etc.







The global demand of Sorbitol is currently growing at 2%-3% annually and reached more than 2.5 Million Meteric Tons in 2018 with China being the world's largest consumer. China was followed by the United States and Western Europe. The feedstocks used to produce sorbitol can differ from region to region with corn, cassava and wheat currently being the three main feedstocks used for sorbitol production. The market is also quite concentrated in nature with the top 5 players presently accounting for more than 50% of the total global production capacity. Roquette, a French company is currently the world's biggest producer of Sorbitol.



the analyst's new report entitled "Sorbitol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast 2019-2024" provides an analytical and statistical insight into the global sorbitol market. The study, that has been undertaken using desk-based as well as qualitative primary research, provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sorbitol market.



What we have achieved in this report:

Comprehensive situation analysis of the global sorbitol market and its dynamics



Focus of the analysis:

Historical, current and future trends in production capacity

Historical, current and future trends in production

Historical, current and future trends in demand

Historical, current and future trends in prices

Demand by application sector

Production capacity by region

Production by region

Consumption by region

Production by type of feedstock (corn, wheat, cassava, etc.)

Key players and their production capacities

Sorbitol substitutes



Evaluation of major regions



Regions covered: China, United States, Western Europe, Indonesia and India



Focus of the analysis for each region:

Historical, current and future trends in production capacity

Historical, current and future trends in production

Historical, current and future trends in demand

Historical, current and future trends in prices

Demand by application sector

Production capacity by region



Evaluation of various sorbitol feedstocks and manufacturing process



Focus of the analysis:

Characteristics of various feedstocks used in sorbitol production

Yield of sorbitol and byproducts from various feedstocks

Supply and demand of various feedstocks

Manufacturing process of sorbitol

Interchanging feedstocks



Evaluation of major sorbitol manufacturers



Manufacturers covered: Roquette Frères, Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland, Shandong Tianli, PT Sorini



Focus of the analysis:

Company description

Sorbitol production capacity

Sorbitol production

Feedstocks used for sorbitol production

Plant locations



Information Sources:



Information has been sourced from both primary and secondary sources:

Primary sources include industry surveys and face to face/telephone interviews with manufacturers, end-users and industry experts.

Secondary sources include proprietary databases and search engines. These sources include company websites, reports, books, trade journals, magazines, white papers, industry portals, government sources and access to more than 4000 paid databases.



