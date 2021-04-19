Sorbitol Market Size Worth $2.44 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sorbitol market size is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing awareness regarding the health and digestive benefits associated with the digestive health supplements, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for non-medical dietary supplements, and technological advancements in the processing of these products are driving the demand for sorbitol-based products, consequently aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, liquid accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue as well as volume in 2020. The product is preferred over other substitute products as it is non-carcinogenic and has a pleasant and sweet taste

The crystal product segment is expected to expand at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Crystal sorbitol is used as a plasticizer in the manufacturing of capsule outer shell and as an excipient and filler in the production of pharmaceutical capsules

The vitamin C application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to its increasing use in functional foods and dietary supplements

The food end-use segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue and volume in 2020. The food processing industry across the world is expected to witness a boost in sales owing to the increased consumer preferences in terms of variety of products as well as quality

Companies operating in the market are continuously involved in the enhancement of the quality of products and the companies keep introducing new products with advanced features that are competitive in both performance and prices

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Sorbitol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid, Crystal), By Application (Diabetic & Dietetic F&B, Vitamin C), By End-use (Food, Personal Care), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sorbitol-market

The market growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing demand for the product for use in the manufacturing of various food and beverages, such as fruit juice, candies, and chocolates. Moreover, vitamin C is synthesized using sorbitol as the product is one of the building blocks in the manufacturing process. Vitamin C is also used for the production of dietary supplements, which is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period, resulting in the high growth of the market. The rise in the number of gym-goers, coupled with the increasing awareness regarding health and fitness, has positively affected the demand for nutritional drinks, thus has increased the demand for specialty ingredients across the world.

The liquid product segment dominated the market in 2020. It is used in the production of candy to increase its chewy texture and softness. Liquid sorbitol is also finding new applications in the tobacco market as it is added to chewing tobacco to enhance its flavor. The growing applications of liquid sorbitol are expected to be helpful in the growth of the segment over the forecast period. The crystal product segment is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2028. Crystal sorbitol is used in numerous cosmetic products, such as moisturizers and face creams, in the form of humectant due to its resistance to bacteriological degradation and ability to retain moisture. The growing demand for cosmetic products is expected to impact the market growth positively over the forecast period.

The food end-use segment dominated the market in 2020. Sorbitol is majorly used as a sweetener and a low-calorie sugar substitute in the food and beverage industry. In addition to providing sweetness, sorbitol also acts as an excellent texturizing and anti-crystallization agent in the production of ice cream and bakery products. The growth of the food end-use segment is also attributed to rising product utilization in the production of diabetic food products. Efficiency in operation and product innovation are expected to drive the market. Fast-paced lifestyle and increased preference for convenience food are presumed to be some of the major drivers of the food processing sector, resulting in the growth in demand for sorbitol.

Factors such as advancements in nutrition and technology, growing consumer inclination toward improved health and longevity, and increasing frequency of exercising in modern lifestyles are expected to contribute to augmented consumption of fiber-rich, organic, and gluten-free foods. This is expected to boost the consumption of sorbitol in the production of fiber-rich and gluten-free food products, thereby driving the market.

The companies are developing a broad range of products to cater to the requirements of different application industries and boost sales growth, thereby leading to the development of a diversified product portfolio. This, in turn, is expected to aid the companies to target different market segments and also improve brand equity.

Major companies in the market own several trademarks and patents, which emerge as valuable assets for the company. These patents and trademarks offer an important competitive edge to the companies. These patents also witness the streams of new inventions generated by the companies, which are expected to enhance customer satisfaction and contribute to strengthening customer relationships. These patents also improve brand equity as well as the financial performance of the companies operating in the market. Over the forecast period, sorbitol is therefore expected to see an increased number of applications in the food and beverage industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sorbitol market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Sorbitol Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Liquid



Crystal

Sorbitol Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Oral Care



Vitamin C



Diabetic & Dietetic Food & Beverage



Surfactant

Others

Sorbitol End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Personal Care



Chemical



Food



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Sorbitol Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Thailand



Central & South America (CSA)

(CSA)

Brazil



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Sorbitol Market

American International Foods, Inc.

ADM

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd.

Roquette Fr√®res

SPI Pharma

Tereos

Ingredion Incorporated

Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd

Find more research reports on Food Additives & Nutricosmetics Industry, by Grand View Research:

Carrageenan Market – Global carrageenan market size was valued at USD 741.9 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. Lignans Market – Global lignans market size was valued at USD 351.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. Lactase Market – Global lactase market size was valued at USD 185.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc