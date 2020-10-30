Sorbitol Market To Be Worth USD 2.18 Billion By 2027. Company strategies and Financials of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM (NYSE)), DuPont (DD (NYSE)), Merck KGaA (MRK (ETR)) & Others

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sorbitol Market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027. Increasing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is anticipated to drive industrial growth. Sorbitol is used in cosmetics as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant ingredient, it checks the moisture loss by drawing water from the air through osmosis, therefore maintaining both the skin and the hair's moisture level. Moreover, it is also commonly used in gel products, owing to its capacity to retain moisture. It is used widely in cosmetics as a thickening agent due to its ability to give favored features such as consistency, viscosity, or adhesion to the products.

The surging growth of the food & beverage sector is playing a significant role in boosting industrial demand. Sorbitol also finds usage in the making of baked goods, confectionery, and chocolate, wherein the manufactured goods tend to harden or become dry owing to their property to retain the product's moisture content. Its moisture-stabilizing features help maintain the initial freshness of manufactured goods during storage, thereby increasing their shelf life. Additionally, sorbitol is highly stable as it can bear high temperatures. It is compatible with other food ingredients, including sugars, gelling agents, proteins, and vegetable fats, as well as other kinds of sweeteners.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2457

Furthermore, the increasing demand for sorbitol in personal care products is expected to impact industrial growth. It is mostly used in toothpaste and mouthwash products as a moistener as well as a binding agent.

The COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 is expected to have a moderate impact on the industry. Global production has suffered immensely due to the imposition of social distancing and other lockdown restrictions. With most economies, particularly in the Asian region, crippled, the industry is projected to witness disruption in the supply chain. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by creating supply chain and market disruption, by directly affecting production and demand, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. With the ease of restrictions and government initiatives to start economic activities, countries can hope for the industry's imminent recovery.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sorbitol-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, the liquid sorbitol segment contributed to a larger share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. The high market demand for liquid sorbitol is due to its increasing demand as a sweetener in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Besides, the economical manufacturing cost and ease-of-use of this product type are responsible for its high sectoral share.

By application, direct application held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a 5.1% rate during the forecast period.

By end-use, the food & beverage industry dominated the industry in 2019 and is forecast to experience a growth rate of 5.4% in the period. Sorbitol also finds great application in the food & beverage industry as a sweetener, humectant, and bulking agent, among others.

The North American region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The demand for sorbitol in North America is attributed to the growing awareness about dietary supplements and their nutritional advantages among the consumer base in the region.

is attributed to the growing awareness about dietary supplements and their nutritional advantages among the consumer base in the region. Key participants include America International Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont, Cargill Inc., Merck KGaA, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., and Gulshan Polyols Ltd., among others.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2457

For the report, Reports and Data has segmented the Sorbitol Market based on product, function, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid/ Syrup

Powder/ Crystal

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Sweetener

Bulking Agent

Flavouring Agent

Humectant

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Direct Application

Indirect Application

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Personal care

Oral Care



Toothpastes





Chewing Gums





Mouth Fresheners



Skin Care



Hair Care



Colour Cosmetics



Others

Chemical

Surfactants



Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)



Polyether



Others

Food & Beverages

Bakery Products



Breads





Cakes





Biscuits & Cookies



Confectionery Products



Jams & Preserves





Chocolates





Processed Food



Dairy & Frozen Dessert



Diabetic & Dietetic Food



Beverages



Diet Soda





Fruit Juices & Syrups



Others

Pharmaceutical

Counter Medicine



Syrups





Tablets





Direct Compression







Wet and Dry Granulation







Capsules and Sachets





Creams and Emulsions





Medicated Confectionery





Hard Boiled Candies/Lozenges







Medicated Chewing Gums





Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Have a Look at Similar Research Reports:

Stevia Extracts Market Size, Growth & Analysis, By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Type (Reb A, Reb M, Reb D, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Food Ingredients Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Type (Preservatives, Sweeteners, Emulsifiers, Anti Caking Agents, Enzymes, Hydrocolloids, Food Flavors And Enhancers, Food Colorants And Acidulants), By Application (Beverages, Bakery, Meat And Meat Products, Dairy Products, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

Walnuts Ingredients Market Size, Growth & Analysis, By Product Type (Powder, Milk, Biscuits, Bread, Others), By Application (Confectioneries, Dairy products, Bakery products, Snacks & Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Beverages, Others), By Distribution (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027

High Selenium Yeast Market Size, Share, Growth & Analysis, By Application (Functional Food, Animal Feed), By Region And Forecast To 2027

Polydextrose Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Nutritional Food, Bakery & Confectionary, Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts To 2027





Collagen Hydrolysates Market Size, Share & Analysis By Product (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), By Form (Powder, Liquid, Capsules), By Application (Pharmaceutical/Biomedical, Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Others), By Region Forecast To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read full Press Release at : https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-sorbitol-market

SOURCE Reports And Data