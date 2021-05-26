SORBOS Edible Straws Featured in Second National LTO

"SORBOS straws were one of several initiatives we took in 2020 to show our commitment to an innovative, fun guest experience, and it paid off through a successful LTO," said Karen Anderson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "We feel confident these lime-flavored straws will bring the same success in this summertime promotion."

"With sustainability becoming increasingly popular across the foodservice industry, standard straw alternatives such as SORBOS flavored edible straws are a welcome solution," explained Nick Dionne, Vice President of Green Nature Marketing. "Additionally, SORBOS is emerging as a great alternative to paper straws, with the ability to stay rigid for up to 40 minutes in cold and frozen drinks, while adding to the experience of the beverage in a way that paper cannot."

About Green Nature Marketing

Green Nature Marketing is a nationwide foodservice broker connecting sustainable food, beverage, and packaging brands with foodservice operators and distributors. Their brand portfolio includes top-tier organic, fair trade, allergy friendly, and plant-based manufacturers. Visit greennaturemktg.com for more information.

About SORBOS

SORBOS offers a fully biodegradable, sustainable, and flavored edible solution to single-use plastic straws. With a mission to reduce single-use plastics, SORBOS promotes eco-tasting: everyday environmentalism by way of small gestures that make a strong impact. SORBOS straws are produced and packed in Barcelona Spain, by SORBO M.J.V. SL. Visit wearesorbos.com for more information.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 950 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.



Media inquiries should be directed to Audrey Weis, Marketing Manager, Green Nature Marketing, at [email protected]

SOURCE Green Nature Marketing

