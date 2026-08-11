Sorcero Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorcero, an AI-powered intelligence platform for life sciences, announced today its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Securing the No. 923 spot in its second consecutive year on the list highlights the company's sustained rapid growth and the accelerating market demand for its technology.

This honor reflects Sorcero's commitment to helping life sciences and pharmaceutical companies overcome medical evidence bottlenecks to deliver scientific exchange and meet regulatory requirements in record time. Powered by medically tuned Agentic AI with uncompromising compliance, the platform ensures medical and commercial teams align their strategy with evidence in real-time, accelerate scientific content generation, and ultimately achieve faster patient outcomes.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is a powerful validation of our mission and the expanding trust our partners place in us," said Dipanwita Das, CEO and Co-founder of Sorcero. "Our continued success is driven by growing partnerships with top global pharma organizations as we work together to implement integrated AI strategies. We are incredibly proud to serve as a trusted collaborative partner in driving this overall life sciences transformation—moving the industry beyond siloed data and manual processes to optimize scientific engagement at scale."

Sorcero continues to enhance human expertise through an expanding portfolio of solutions designed to elevate evidence-based medical affairs strategies. This includes new innovations, such as the Therapy Resonance Profile (TRP) to give a continuous, evidence-based read on how life sciences' companies scientific narrative is resonating across the market, Scientific Content Generation to dramatically reduce the time required to draft scientific manuscripts and plain language summaries, and Field Medical Excellence & Insights and Congress Intelligence to capture real-time observations and reveal medical impact beyond every MSL conversation. As the industry evolves, Sorcero remains at the forefront of redefining how life sciences uses data to drive innovation and patient-centric care.

About Sorcero

Sorcero is an AI and data intelligence platform that helps Medical Affairs, Scientific Communications, and Safety teams accelerate patient access to breakthrough therapies. Our medically-tuned AI is over 96% accurate and cuts scientific data analysis time by over 72%, turning complex data into actionable insights in minutes. By streamlining evidence generation, Sorcero empowers experts to overcome market blockers and deliver life-changing treatments to those who need them most.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Sorcero has been recognized by over two dozen awards, including Google's Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune, Fast Company's #1 most innovative company under 200 employees, and Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies.

SOURCE Sorcero