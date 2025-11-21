Sorcero Secures $42.5M Series B Financing Led by NewSpring Capital to Scale Its AI Platform, Accelerate Expansion Across Life Sciences

Agentic AI platform serves one-third of top 30 global pharma companies, delivering 18x faster insights and turning medical evidence into a driver for physician and patient adoption of novel therapies

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorcero , the AI-powered intelligence platform for life sciences, today announced $42.5 million in Series B financing led by NewSpring Growth, NewSpring Capital's dedicated growth equity strategy that invests in fast-growing, industry-transforming technology companies. They are joined by Leawood Venture Capital and Blu Ventures , bringing the company's total capital raised to $59 million. The latest funding allows Sorcero to accelerate expansion across medical affairs, safety, scientific communications, and medical device segments globally, continue scaling its platform for a medical-insights driven engagement model, and meet life sciences' critical need to drive adoption of breakthrough therapies.

One-third of the top 30 global pharma companies use Sorcero to discover actionable insights from their medical data and drive effective evidence-based, personalized engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs). Using Sorcero, companies are improving productivity in generating scientific evidence by up to 92%, accelerating insight generation by up to 72%, and delivering published evidence, manuscripts, and value dossiers two to five months faster than manual efforts.

The Sorcero Intelligence Platform includes Sorcero Medical™ , Sorcero SciComms™ , Sorcero Safety™ , Sorcero Medtech™ , transforming how therapies get to market, accelerating content production, and improving patient outcomes. Sorcero uniquely combines Agentic AI specifically trained for life sciences, the industry's largest medically-enriched data pool, and a platform architecture designed for regulatory and privacy needs of life sciences.

"Our vision is to create a unified intelligence platform for the precision medicine era," said Dipanwita Das , CEO and co-founder at Sorcero. "We're pioneering a new evidence-based medical affairs model where science, personalized for physicians, drives engagement and product adoption. This puts doctors' evidence needs at the center and helps life sciences generate real-world insights radically faster, identify patients in need of specific treatments, and continually improve patient outcomes to drive healthcare provider adoption."

Optimizing life sciences for a disruptive era

Precision medicine and specialty drugs now represent over 80% of new approved products. Companies spend billions on research and development, but new complex medicines take years to secure broad adoption and coverage, with effective therapies often failing to reach eligible patients. With over 1,300 drugs in Phase III development and with 76% of new products securing less than 50% payor coverage in six months, quality and speed-to-market of scientific publishing and evidence are critical and medical affairs teams require new approaches to deliver the precision targeting and evidence today's therapies require.

An estimated 70% of healthcare professionals (HCP) believe that pharma representatives don't understand their needs and 62% are overwhelmed by the volume of irrelevant promotional content. Inadequate understanding of patient and customer needs is one of the leading causes why drug launches underperform.

Sorcero unifies fragmented global data and real-world evidence into actionable, compliant intelligence. The platform integrates hundreds of sources to create a 360-degree view of over 40 million HCPs and 100 million published scientists worldwide. Medically-tuned AI agents ingest, analyze, and validate information to ensure 96.1% clinical inclusion accuracy, surpassing the 95% FDA regulatory threshold and PhD-level human performance.

Unlike traditional medical outreach informed primarily by U.S.-only claims data and prescription volumes, Sorcero reads more than 263 million publications and 1.3 billion citations globally, including every congress session, report, survey, CRM interaction, safety case, and medical inquiry. This identifies which KOLs and doctors are active in specific research areas or treating relevant patient populations. The platform continuously monitors product efficacy and safety, providing the precise, real-time insights precision medicine practitioners now expect, and allowing life sciences customers to engage HCPs with the right information at the right time.

Investor and market validation

"We see tremendous potential in AI helping pharma engage the right doctors with the right evidence at the right time and ultimately serve patients who can't wait months for critical information on life-changing therapies," said Hart Callahan , NewSpring General Partner. "Sorcero is uniquely positioned to become the vertical AI platform precision medicine demands and provide the medical insights that get treatments to patients faster."

"We invested in Sorcero because their time-to-replicate advantage and expanding data network create a widening moat as they scale," said Dan Goldsmith, life sciences software veteran and investor. "As specialty therapeutics become the norm, life sciences organizations must be data-driven and science-focused to improve therapy adoption. There's a lot of hype around AI, but few companies deliver measurable value at scale. Sorcero stands out as a proven AI platform—driving real outcomes, accelerating evidence generation, and transforming how therapies reach patients."

Sorcero is backed by exclusive data and deep AI and data partnerships with Google Cloud , Springer Nature , ServiceNow , USDM Life Sciences , and Snowflake , with built-in GxP, GVP, GDPR, and SOC II compliance and pharmacovigilance to meet the needs of a highly regulated industry. The company's recent acquisition of Axiom Health accelerates its expansion into the medical device market.

The Sorcero platform is available directly and via the NIH STRIDES and Google Cloud Marketplace today, as well as a growing number of digital marketplaces. To learn how Sorcero is pioneering a new insight-driven medical & market access model in life sciences, visit www.sorcero.com .

About Sorcero

Sorcero's medically-tuned intelligence platform transforms life sciences decision-making, accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments. By delivering global insights, we empower industry leaders to deliver breakthrough therapies. Founded in 2018 by pioneers in AI, public health, and personalized content, Sorcero is a Certified B Corp headquartered in Washington, DC. The company's innovations have been recognized by over a dozen awards, including as Google's Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies, and seven foundational medical AI patents. Learn more at: www.sorcero.com .

About NewSpring

For more than 25 years, NewSpring Capital has worked alongside founders and management teams in the lower-middle market, providing capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to help businesses scale. With over $3.5 billion in assets under management and more than 250 investments completed, we bring operational experience and investment expertise to build market-leading companies across sectors such as technology, healthcare, business services, consumer, and industrials. Through five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt, we tailor our approach to each company's stage and goals, always with a focus on sustainable growth. As specialists in the lower-middle market, we support growth that leads to more predictable outcomes. At NewSpring, we are as invested in your outcome as you are.

SOURCE Sorcero