Sordoni Construction Co. Gains a Senior Vice President

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sordoni Construction Co. is ecstatic to promote Bradley Smith to Senior Vice President. Brad is currently a Managing Executive with 20 plus years in the construction industry. He successfully implements all aspects of construction such as preconstruction, design management, project management, procurement, scheduling, reporting, budget/change control, and business development. "Brad Smith is one of the cornerstones of Sordoni Construction," said Matthew Lorenzo, Sordoni's President and CEO. "His construction acumen and business integrity have helped us become the Company we are today. After almost 20 years of working with Brad I am certain he will be overwhelmingly successful in this new role."

Senior Vice President

Brad's capabilities and skillsets were acquired during a steady growth in the industry, resulting in the fulfillment of multiple management roles. From Project Engineer to Project Director to Managing Executive, his focus shifted from running individual projects, to overseeing multiple projects and clients at Sordoni.

Brad's wide range of project experience includes LEED certified construction, laboratories, corporate office space, retail, entertainment, residential, and site infrastructure improvements. With his diverse project background in multiple building sectors, he is able to work in fast-paced, highly demanding environments. "Over the last 14 years I have worked with Brad Smith navigating many challenges on the project level," said Seth Levy, Sordoni's COO and EVP. "Brad's leadership and ability to navigate the construction flow of a project makes him a natural fit for this position. I look forward to the continuing success and running the operations of the company with him."

Graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Rutgers University, his astute technical thinking, industry knowledge, and ability to build strong client relationships has resulted in over $1 billion of managed projects.

Throughout his outstanding career, Brad has proven to provide the best construction practices with sophisticated management techniques, and is driven to achieve the highest level of success for all projects he is involved with. This makes him the ideal candidate in becoming a Senior Vice President for Sordoni. "I am excited about my new position which will allow me greater opportunity to refine our daily operations and focus on our company's greatest attribute, our people," said Brad. "It has been an amazing journey over the last 14 years since opening the office with Matt, Seth, and Mike Healy, growing the company to what Sordoni is today. I am even more excited about what Sordoni will deliver in the future."

