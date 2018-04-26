Sorelle Gallery Presents Harmony and Invention: May 3rd-June 4th

Stay Social with Sorelle by Visiting: http://www.sorellegallery.com/social-media/

Painter Deladier Almeida is renowned for his gestural, expansive aerial landscapes. A master of composition, beautifully rural 'everyday' trees, hills and roads of Tuscany and California transform into mesmerizing passages of color and shape. His study at the University of California, Davis, alongside acclaimed Bay Area artists Wayne Thiebaud and Ronald Petersen, continues to inform his painting methods. Select exhibitions include the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Caldwell Snyder gallery in San Francisco, the Campton gallery in New York City, the Bennington Center for the Arts in Vermont, and the Albemarle Gallery in London.

Wilton, Connecticut artist Roger Mudre uses the circle to depict limitless space and endless possibility. Painting in jewel-toned acrylics, he builds sheer layer upon layer of color over a hand-applied metal leafed surface, creating a picture plane that shifts and shimmers in changing light. Influences include Joseph Albers, for his experiments with adjacent color relationships; Mark Rothko's emotionally charged color field paintings; and conceptual art star Sol LeWitt. Hotel Zero Degrees, Frontier Communications, the Energizer Corporation, and others, comprise his corporate collectors.

McBrien Interiors is a boutique full service interior design firm specializing in distinctive and curated residential projects for successful clients across the country. Their stunning Sorelle Gallery designer vignette is inspired by a relaxing landscape painting by Elwood Howell: 'Slow Morning'. A soft palette echoes through this comfortable yet luxurious lounge area. An unexpected rattan and seagrass lounge chair make the space approachable while shiny assorted metal finishes and sumptuous accessories add an air of luxury. Furniture and accessories provided by Schwartz Design Showroom. Soft accessories from Rosemary Hallgarten. Rug supplied by Kebabians.

Sorelle Gallery Fine Art: Sorelle Gallery Fine Art specializes in a wide variety of contemporary, modern and traditional art from over 40 established artists. With access to Sorelle's consultation and advisory service, art-seekers looking for a personal, professional touch have their wish lists fulfilled; from first meeting, to art installation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sorelle-gallery-presents-harmony-and-invention-may-3rd-june-4th-300637501.html

SOURCE Sorelle Gallery Fine Art

Related Links

www.sorellegallery.com

