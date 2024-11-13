Sorenson Appoints Seasoned Telecommunications Leader as Chief Executive Officer

Paget Alves, Chairman of the Board, assumes CEO role

Jorge Rodriguez transitions to Board Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson is pleased to announce Paget Alves—current Chairman of the Board—will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jorge Rodriguez, who has led Sorenson since 2021, will transition from CEO to Board Advisor, a role that will leverage his strong relationships and Sorenson's shared advocacy with consumer and community groups. As Chairman, Alves has been instrumental in guiding Sorenson's strategic direction, championing innovation, and deepening the company's dedication to customer values and operational success.

Sorenson, the world's leading provider of communication tools for Deaf, DeafBlind, and hard-of-hearing people, connects more than 140 million conversations across all business lines each year. For more than two decades, Sorenson has focused on driving innovative and functionally equivalent communication technologies for Deaf, DeafBlind, veteran, and hard-of-hearing communities. Under Alves' leadership, Sorenson will remain unwavering in its support of these groups.

"Serving as Sorenson's CEO has been an extraordinary journey, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together," shared Rodriguez. "Paget's leadership approach aligns closely with our culture of service, collaboration and impact, ensuring Sorenson continues to thrive and build on our established momentum."

Alves, incoming CEO, added, "Jorge's three-year roadmap for Sorenson—driving R&D and technology enhancements, exploring M&A opportunities, and strengthening our partnerships has positioned us well for the future. My focus is now on continuing Sorenson's mission to deliver transformative communication tools for Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. We will remain steadfast in driving innovation and operational excellence to serve these communities and beyond."

Alves spent over 30 years as an operating executive in the telecommunications industry, most recently as Chief Sales Officer of Sprint Corporation, after working as President of the company's Business Markets Group. He is also a director of Assurant, Inc., Synchrony Financial, Yum! Brands, Inc., and Ariel Alternatives—Sorenson's parent company. In 2023, Savoy magazine recognized Alves among Savoy's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. He received a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations and a J.D. from Cornell University.

View in ASL. View in BSL. Read in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all. We provide call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the 140 million conversations we facilitate annually — Sorenson fosters inclusive workplaces and job creation through communication accessibility and saves lives through interpreted emergency and health services. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives LLC's Project Black Fund®, which aims to scale sustainable minority-owned businesses to serve as leading vendors to Fortune 500 companies, and we strive to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more about our responsible business practices and efforts to advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

