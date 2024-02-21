Sorenson Awarded Supplier of Non-Spoken Language Interpreting for NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson, the leading provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, Deafblind, and hard-of-hearing communities around the world, today announced Sign Language Interactions, SignVideo, and Sorenson Interpreting have been named as suppliers for the Language Services Framework "Non-Spoken Language Interpreting" for NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative (NOE CPC).

"We're incredibly proud of being chosen by the NHS to provide quality language services to local authority councils, schools, police forces, fire and rescue services, and charities across the U.K.," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson. "This appointment represents a significant achievement for Sign Language Interactions, SignVideo, and Sorenson Interpreting, and exemplifies NHS's commitment to effectively addressing language barriers and fostering an inclusive environment."

The framework agreement, which commenced on January 2, 2024, and is set to expire on January 1, 2028, is a national framework available to all Procurement in Partnership Hubs, the wider NHS, and public sector entities like schools, police forces, and Third Sector Organizations. The appointment is a significant step toward enhancing the accessibility and inclusivity of language services across the U.K.

"Joining the NOE CPC framework marks a significant step towards ensuring equal access and communication for Deaf people across the UK," said Matthew King, General Manager of Sorenson in the U.K. "Through SignVideo, Sorenson Interpreting, and Sign Language Interactions we will continue to connect lives and enrich the human experience."

One of the framework's unique features is its accessibility to various organisations. Membership in the NOE CPC is not a prerequisite for utilizing the services offered. Organisations can directly request the award of work to suppliers through Sorenson UK Sales at [email protected] or reach out to Ruth Burns, the Supplier Relationship Manager at NOE CPC at [email protected] or by phone at 0114 212 7561.

