Sorenson Capital Promotes Burke Davis to Principal

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Capital today announced it has promoted Burke Davis to principal. Davis originally joined the company as an associate in 2014 and was named as a vice president in 2016. He focuses on investing in high-growth software companies.

Among his many contributions at Sorenson Capital, Davis brings deep domain knowledge in enterprise software, particularly in infrastructure. Burke plays a role in several of Sorenson Capital's investments, including Fastly, Incorta, Couchbase, Cradlepoint, Depcom and InfluxData.

"Burke has been one of the main influences behind the growth and depth of our infrastructure software investments," said Rob Rueckert, managing director at Sorenson Capital. "His technical depth aligns well with our product-first philosophy and his data-first approach to sales and marketing is a growth driver for our portfolio."

This promotion will expand Davis' influence and role within Sorenson Capital's investment partnerships and bring his expertise to new opportunities within the firm.

Prior to Sorenson Capital, Davis was a senior financial analyst at Samsung NEXT, facilitating acquisitions of software and services companies in the mobile, video, connected health and internet of things verticals. Before Samsung, Burke was a financial analyst with Citigroup's Global Technology Group, where he advised some of the world's most influential technology companies in the software, internet and semiconductor industries.

About Sorenson Capital

Sorenson Capital is a growth-oriented private equity firm that creates long-term value for its partners through data-driven accelerated growth and scaling. The firm's team of investment experts seeks out growth leaders with unique strategic positions, primarily in software and healthcare, across North America. Sorenson Capital currently manages over $1 billion in its primary fund and more than $110 million through Sorenson Ventures, its venture capital fund. Visit sorensoncapital.com or connect on Twitter @SorensonCap to learn more.

SOURCE Sorenson Capital

