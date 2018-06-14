Sorenson Capital Promotes Matt Marsh to Managing Director

In his role as a principal, Marsh has driven value by sourcing, executing and supporting investments in technology companies, with specific depth and expertise in analytics, enterprise software and healthcare technology, among others. Marsh works with companies in Sorenson Capital's portfolio, including BambooHR, Pluralsight, Workfront, Health Catalyst, Visier, Couchbase and Nexmo.

"Matt brings incredible technology investing experience to Sorenson Capital and is a natural choice to join the partnership for our next phase of growth," said Luke Sorenson, managing partner at Sorenson Capital.

As a managing director at Sorenson Capital, Marsh will continue to help drive the firm's growth and technology practices by leveraging his experience as a global-scale growth equity investor. Working together with his colleagues, Marsh hopes to evolve the principle of growth equity investing, with a focus on the concepts that become critical beyond the venture stage.

"I have always been passionate about technology businesses and am humbled to partner with entrepreneurs as they navigate the unique challenges that come with growth at scale. I'm also very grateful for the opportunity to engage and partner with our extraordinary team of investors and portfolio companies," said Marsh. "Sorenson Capital is one of the most active and prominent growth-focused investors in the country, and I am excited to continue to shine a light on our unique vision for the future."

Prior to Sorenson Capital, Marsh spent time on both coasts, working in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital markets transactions, serving some of the most prominent technology companies in the verticals in which he now invests. Marsh received an MBA from the Wharton School, graduating as the 2009 Joseph P. Wharton award recipient. He also received a master's degree in international relations from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as bachelor's degrees in finance and Spanish from the University of Utah.

Sorenson Capital (www.sorensoncapital.com) is a private equity firm that makes middle-market buyout and growth equity investments. Sorenson Capital has more than $1 billion in capital under management and typically makes investments of $10 to $40 million in companies with unique strategic positions. Sorenson Capital is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

