For Second Consecutive Year, Sorenson Communications Named to Forbes Accessibility 200 List, Reinforcing Its Longstanding Commitment to the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Communities

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Communications, a leading provider of accessible communication services for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities, today announced it has been named to the second annual Forbes Accessibility 200 list. The prestigious recognition highlights organizations around the world that are driving innovation and advancing accessibility through products, services, and technologies that improve the lives of people with disabilities.

The Forbes Accessibility 200 list was compiled with the assistance of a 12-member expert advisory board from around the world and includes the top 200 global impact-makers in accessibility related fields like communication, mobility, education, software, consumer products, robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace, entertainment and more. Listees represent 23 different countries on six continents, and they are presented alphabetically rather than ranked.

Sorenson's recognition on the list reflects its long-standing commitment to advancing accessible communication through innovative consumer solutions for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities. Sorenson's commitment to accessible communication extends from consumer solutions to enterprise services which help organizations create workplaces where employees have the communication access and support they need to succeed.

"Accessibility has evolved from a legal mandate to a bustling frontier of innovation, impact and profit," says Alan Schwarz, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor. "From juggernaut companies to lone entrepreneurs, accessibility innovation inspires new features, products and services that transform how people with disabilities, and often the wider world, communicate, travel, learn, work, play sports, and so much more. It's now beyond the 'right thing to do,' it's integral to a smart business."

Sorenson Communications continues to lead the industry with accessible communication offerings that serve both consumers and organizations, including Video Relay Service (VRS), Virtual Sign Language Interpreting (VRI), in-person sign language interpreting, captioning services, AI Sign Language Translation, and other innovative technologies designed to expand accessibility across the workplace, education, healthcare and everyday life.

"Being recognized on the Forbes Accessibility 200 list is a great honor for Sorenson and a testament to the passion and innovation of our team," said Paget Alves, CEO of Sorenson Communications. "Accessibility is at the heart of everything we do, and we remain committed to creating innovative technologies and services for the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities we serve."

Please visit www.sorenson.com to learn how you, your loved ones or your organization can support people who are Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of hearing with accessible communication solutions.

Press Contact:

Ann Norman

[email protected]

About Sorenson Communications

As the leading language services provider, Sorenson combines innovative, patented technology with world-class sign language interpreters to deliver clear, seamless communication for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and the Lumina Video Phone. For people who are Hard of hearing, CaptionCall provides the clarity and confidence to stay connected. Sorenson's business solutions include Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-Demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson Forum helps enterprises make communication more accessible for employees and customers. Sorenson's AI Sign Language Translation capabilities enable real-time communication between users of sign languages and users of spoken languages in everyday interactions where an interpreter may not be available, making sign language access available in more places and moments. Each year, Sorenson enables hundreds of millions of conversations for our customers' unique communication needs. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives and is committed to operating responsibly by actively managing and reducing its environmental impact.

To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

SOURCE Sorenson Communications, LLC