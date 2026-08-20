Sorenson Communications Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers for Women

National recognition by Forbes reflects Sorenson's long-standing commitment to advancing opportunity, belonging and career growth for women

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Communications, the global leader in accessible communication services for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing (HoH) people, today announced it has once again been heralded as a top employer and was named to the Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2026 list. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction.

The Forbes Best Employers for Women 2026 list is compiled through an independent survey of employees working at large organizations across the United States. Companies are evaluated on factors including workplace culture, opportunities for advancement, compensation, flexibility, diversity, and employees' willingness to recommend their employer to others.

The annual ranking recognizes organizations that foster environments where women can thrive professionally through equitable opportunities, workplace flexibility, career development, and a culture of respect. Earning a place on the list for five straight years underscores Sorenson's sustained commitment to building a workplace where employees are empowered to grow, contribute, lead and exceed.

"Recognition by Forbes for the fifth consecutive year is an incredible honor because it reflects the experiences of our employees and the culture we've intentionally built together," said Kevin Keleghan, CEO of Sorenson. "Our mission is rooted in creating connections that make communication accessible for everyone, and that same philosophy guides how we support our people. We believe innovation happens when every employee has the opportunity to bring their unique perspective, develop their talents, and build a meaningful career."

Women play a vital role across every part of Sorenson's business, from technology and operations to customer experience and leadership. As one of the nation's largest employers of sign language interpreters and Deaf professionals, Sorenson continues to invest in programs that promote professional development, leadership pathways, mentorship, wellness resources, and workplace flexibility designed to help employees succeed throughout every stage of their careers.

"Creating an environment where women can grow, lead, and feel valued requires continuous focus and intentional action," said Pipier Bewlay, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sorenson. "This recognition validates the work our teams do every day to foster a positive culture built on trust, development, and opportunity. We're proud to support all our employees with the resources and career experiences that enable them to do their best work while making a meaningful impact so we can serve our valued Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing customers with the best service in the industry."

Sorenson's people-first approach continues to be reflected in both employee engagement and national workplace recognition. The company remains focused on cultivating a workplace that celebrates different perspectives, invests in employee well-being, and equips team members with the tools and support they need to excel while advancing Sorenson's mission of making communication accessible for all.

To learn more about careers at Sorenson and its commitment to fostering a positive, accessible workplace and culture, visit www.sorenson.com/careers.

Media Contact:

Ann Norman

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About Sorenson Communications

As the leading language services provider, Sorenson combines innovative, patented technology with world-class sign language interpreters to deliver clear, seamless communication for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and the Lumina Video Phone. For people who are Hard of hearing, CaptionCall provides the clarity and confidence to stay connected. Sorenson's business solutions include Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-Demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson Forum helps enterprises make communication more accessible for employees and customers. Sorenson's AI Sign Language Translation capabilities enable real-time communication between users of sign languages and users of spoken languages in everyday interactions where an interpreter may not be available, making sign language access available in more places and moments. Each year, Sorenson enables hundreds of millions of conversations for our customers' unique communication needs. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives and is committed to operating responsibly by actively managing and reducing its environmental impact. To learn more, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

SOURCE Sorenson Communications, LLC