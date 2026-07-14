SORENSON COMMUNICATIONS NAMED TO TIME AMERICA'S BEST PRIVATE COMPANIES 2026

Recognition Reflects Employee Feedback and Highlights Sorenson's Commitment to a Positive Company Culture and Purpose-driven Workplace

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Communications today announced it has been named to Time America's Best Private Companies 2026. Sorenson is the leader for accessible communication services and technologies that support Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing (HoH) individuals.

Time America's Best Private Companies 2026 recognizes 500 privately held companies in the United States that demonstrate outstanding performance across employee satisfaction. The list is based on independent surveys of more than 217,000 employees across the United States who are asked to evaluate employers on overall recommendation scores, workplace culture, working conditions, compensation, equality, and other workplace-related factors.

"This recognition belongs to our employees, whose passion, innovation and dedication drive everything we do," said Kevin Keleghan, Chief Executive Officer of Sorenson Communications. "We are honored that employee feedback earned this distinction, and we remain committed to building a workplace where people can grow, contribute and make a meaningful impact every day."

Sorenson is known for its long-standing commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to deliver innovative, accessible communication solutions for customers across the country.

"This honor is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and feedback of our employees" said Pipier Bewlay, Chief Human Resources Officer of Sorenson Communications. "Our culture is built on accessibility, respect and opportunity. We will continue investing in our people and creating an environment where every employee feels empowered to do their best work."

About Sorenson Communications

As the leading language services provider, Sorenson combines innovative, patented technology with world-class sign language interpreters to deliver clear, seamless communication for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of hearing communities. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and the Lumina Video Phone. For people who are Hard of hearing, CaptionCall provides the clarity and confidence to stay connected. Sorenson's business solutions include Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-Demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson Forum helps enterprises make communication more accessible for employees and customers. Sorenson's AI Sign Language Translation capabilities enable real-time communication between users of sign languages and users of spoken languages in everyday interactions where an interpreter may not be available, making sign language access available in more places and moments. Each year, Sorenson enables hundreds of millions of conversations for our customers' unique communication needs. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives and is committed to operating responsibly by actively managing and reducing its environmental impact. To learn more, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Media Contact:

Ann Norman

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SOURCE Sorenson Communications, LLC